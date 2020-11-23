Modified merriment: Your guide to Christmas events in the Upstate during a pandemic

Like everything else this year, Christmas in the Upstate will look different than it has in the past.

Some cities have chosen to forego community parades and festivals, while others have opted to host the annual events, and secured state approval, with safeguards to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Here's a look at events that are still on this holiday season and what to expect:

Simpsonville Christmas Parade

This year, the Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce is turning its annual tradition on its head with a "reverse Christmas parade."

Rather than parade entrants making their way down Main Street while spectators watch along the route, the participants will be stationary this year, each with their own spot in Simpsonville's Heritage Park. The spectators will drive through the park in their cars to take in the sights and performances.

"We obviously didn't want to endanger anyone or violate any of the recommended protocols for social distancing," said JR Humphries, development manager for the Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce. "So we did think that this was the best way and the safest way to provide that community feeling and get people to some sense of normalcy."

The viewers will enter Dennis Waldrop Way from SE Main Street to see the parade and exit the park at Howard Drive.

The event will run from 3 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 6.

"This is one of our more loved events and its free for the community and the public," Humphries said.

Greer Christmas Parade

Green, yellow and red wristbands will be available for attendees of Greer's Christmas Parade on Dec. 6 to express their comfort level with interacting with others. Red will indicate the wearer does not want to be approached by anyone other than those they came with while green means they're alright with interacting with others while still following guidelines.

"This has not been taken lightly," said Evan McLeod, development director at Greer Relief. "There have been many conversations and collectively we felt that we could do this safely."

The 1.1-mile parade route offers ample space for social distancing, McLeod said, and the city is preparing for the possibility that crowds will be larger than usual because some area parades were canceled this year.

Those attending are asked to wear masks when social distancing isn't possible, McLeod said. Masks will be available at the event for those that don't bring their own.

The parade route has also been slightly extended to create more space.

The parade, a fundraiser for Greer Relief, will also feature a virtual parade this year. The nonprofit will feature photos of virtual entrants on social media and incorporate them in a parade video.

"This year, when life has been so crazy and nonprofits everywhere have had to cancel events, it was important for us to if we could do this safely to do so," McLeod said.

Greer Christmas Tree Lighting

Santa will still be making an appearance at Greer's Christmas Festival this year but will not be meeting directly with children. Instead, the Greer Fire Department will drive Santa through the entrance of Greer City Park at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 on the department's new ladder truck. E. Poinsett Street will be closed to traffic to allow onlookers to spread out.

Santa and Greer Mayor Rick Danner will then light the city's tree.

Greer Station Dine on Trade

The Greer Development Corporation is bringing back the popular Dine on Trade event for one night this December as part of the city's Christmas celebration.

Sharon Self, marketing and research director for Greer Development Corporation, said the nonprofit hosted the outdoor dining event five times in October and feels confident it can do the same next month, using what it learned during previous events to maintain health guidelines.

Dine on Trade expands outdoor dining to showcase restaurants on Trade Street.

"For those 24 restaurant and retail businesses, there was about $130,000 net profit," Self said of the events in October. "So we saw there was a benefit to it and for that reason, we're doing one in December. People have been asking for it to come back."

The event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 4 on Trade Street and will be part of the tree lighting ceremony. It will partially overlap with the Greer Farmers Market in Greer City Park, which goes from 4 to 8 p.m.

Greer Station store will have extended hours that night and hand sanitizer will be available.

Travelers Rest Christmas Parade

Those planning to attend this year's Christmas Parade are encouraged to watch the event from their cars. Those who stand should bring their masks and there will be signs along the route asking people to keep distance between each other.

"We're trying to make it as close to normal as possible," said Diana Kilgore, who's been organizing or co-organizing the parade since 2004. "Even if someone has to sit in their vehicle on the side of the road and watch everything go by and we'll try to put a smile on their face."

The parade will be 11 a.m. on Dec. 12.

It's still uncertain whether bands and teams from local schools will be able to participate this year.

Kilgore said no candy will be tossed to the crowd this year to help maintain social distancing, so parents should plan to bring their own.

Christmas Inn Our Town

This year's Christmas in Our Town festival in Fountain Inn will go from Dec. 10-20. Carriage rides will run every night from 6 to 9 p.m., and until 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

The carriages will be sanitized after each ride and have Plexiglass separators between rows. Masks are required on the rides and tickets must be purchased in advance, according to Ellen Lane, a special events coordinator for Fountain Inn.

"Because of the COVID situation, we can't have big, two-hour lines, so those tickets have to be purchased ahead of time on our website," Lane said.

Kids can talk to Santa in his workshop each night of the festival but must stay six feet away.

There will be a live animal exhibit from Dec. 10-13 and the festival will feature live music Dec. 18 and 19.

The city's tree lighting ceremony will be at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 5. There will also be a 5K run and live music earlier that night.

Masks are required during the festival and there will be stickers on the floor indicating where people should stand while waiting in line, Lane said.

"We're doing everything that we can to follow all of the safety protocols," she said.

Fountain Inn Christmas Parade

Fountain Inn Chamber of Commerce President Whitney Ferguson said the town's parade will not be that different this year compared to years passed. The route should be long enough for people to social distance, and while spectators will be encouraged to wear masks, they won't be required.

"I think the community just needs it, the kids need it for everybody to come together during the Christmas season," Ferguson said. "It's something we can do outside and be socially distanced but still enjoy the holidays."

The parade will be at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 9.

Liberty Christmas Parade

Liberty will light its Christmas tree at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 in the city's downtown, followed by its annual parade at 6:30 p.m.

There is enough space for all attendees to stay six feet apart and there will be signs posted throughout the event space encouraging people to social distance, said Tammy Aiken, chair of Liberty Festivals and Events.

Masks and hand sanitizer will be available for those who don't bring their own.

Children will not be able to sit in Santa's lap this year, but he will be present at the tree lighting ceremony and in the parade.

Greenville's Ice on Main

Ice on Main opened Nov. 13 and runs until Jan. 31. Regular hours are 2 to 9 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Hours are different on and around holidays. Check here for the full schedule.

The rink is located at Village Green, next to City Hall on Main Street in downtown Greenville.

Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and up, $8 for ages 3 to 12, and free for 2 and under. The full suite of COVID-19 precautions are in place, including required face coverings and restrictions on the number of skaters as well as spectators.

Reserved times and tickets are available here.