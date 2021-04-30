Mill Town Players plans Simpsonville expansion as new arts center nears completion

Before Mill Town Players became an institution in Pelzer, the theater company's founder, Will Ragland, had an eye on Simpsonville.

Every Tuesday when he taught art at Simpsonville Elementary, he would walk through the nearby auditorium of a disused school building in the city's downtown and imagine putting on plays there. He partnered with the Simpsonville Arts Foundation to make that vision a reality and the idea got far enough that they spent a summer repainting the theater in preparation.

Ultimately, that plan fell through, and in 2014 Ragland started Mill Town Players in Pelzer, where it brings about 30,000 people to the town of roughly 1,000 every year.

As Simpsonville prepares to unveil its new arts center, however, it appears Ragland will realize his years-long goal to set up shop in the city.

On April 27, City Council voted unanimously to add a lease agreement between the city and Mill Town Players to the agenda of its May business meeting. The city is in the process of transforming the abandoned building where Ragland once planned to perform into a fully equipped hub for the arts.

Under the agreement, Mill Town Players would pay the city $500 a month for use of the center's auditorium and one of the classrooms in the transformed facility.

Ragland plans to announce the troupe's first season in October in conjunction with the official unveiling of the Simpsonville Arts Center. He said the group will stage its first performance in early 2022 and maintain a schedule to that in Pelzer, with roughly six full productions a year.

"It is something I kept in my mind as part of the overall vision for Mill Town Players and it sounds like it's finally happening," he said.

Simpsonville theatergoers often make the trip to Pelzer to watch the Mill Town Players perform, Ragland said, and consistently make up a large portion of the audience. That, coupled with the city's increasingly active downtown and buy-in from local leaders, gives Ragland confidence the expansion will be successful.

Simpsonville City Administrator Diana Gracely said she shares that confidence and is hopeful the addition will bring more people to the heart of the city.

"They're a known commodity," she said. "They do extraordinarily well in Pelzer. People travel from all around to attend performances there. They do high-quality productions. Will Ragland is just amazing at what he does."

Essentially doubling the operations of the Mill Town Players will be a challenge after a long, pandemic-driven dormancy, Ragland said, but one he is excited to take on.

While the expansion won't affect the theater group's presence in Pelzer, the Simpsonville facility will offer amenities that Historic Pelzer Auditorium doesn't, including lobby space, dressing rooms, and a new lighting and sound system.

"It will feel like a brand new facility," Ragland said.

Ticket prices will be the same in Simpsonville — $12 a person and $10 for seniors, students and military — to ensure the shows remain accessible to everyone, Ragland said.