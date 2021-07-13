Mill Town Players in Pelzer to return to the stage after 16 months

PELZER — Will Ragland wants to hear an audience laugh again. Soon he'll get his chance.

After 16 months without a performance, Mill Town Players, which Ragland founded in 2014, is returning to the stage this week. The first show at the Pelzer Auditorium since it closed its door at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic is scheduled for Friday, July 16, with a sold out performance by Honey and the Hot Rods.

Starting July 23, the theater troupe opens its run of Steel Magnolias, a play Ragland specifically picked for the Mill Town Players' return.

"I wanted to do something that was humorous and that was about relationships and was about people, and this play seemed to be the perfect fit for that," he said.

The show will run until Aug. 8, and include newly added Saturday matinee performances.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

After more than a year, Ragland said he, the actors, set crews and audience are excited to have live entertainment return to Pelzer.

"Netflix is fantastic, but there's nothing quite like seeing real people on stage," he said. "People are hungry for it and it's just going to be great. I can't wait for the energy in that room on Friday night."

Mill Town Players, which brings an average of more than 30,000 audience members to the town of 1,000 every year, was pushed to the brink of collapse during the closure. It was helped along by $50,000 in SC CARES Act funding from the state legislature.

As interest continues to grow for the coming shows, Ragland said it is a relief to be selling tickets again.

During the hiatus, the Pelzer Auditorium was outfitted with a new HVAC system and Mill Town Players secured $220,000 in state funding for new lighting equipment, which it previously had to rent, Ragland said it would be installed in the coming months.

The reopening comes months ahead of Ragland's plan to announce Mill Town Players' first season at the new Simpsonville Arts Center at the facility's unveiling event this fall. The theater company plans to put on its first show in Simpsonville in February, in addition to its full schedule in Pelzer.