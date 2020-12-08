Mike Pence to visit Greenville, discuss coronavirus vaccine distribution as cases soar

GREENVILLE — Vice President Mike Pence will visit Greenville and be accompanied by Gov. Henry McMaster on Thursday with the massive effort to deliver coronavirus vaccines the topic of the day.

The vice president's Air Force Two will land at 11 a.m. at Donald Center Airport. It's his fourth visit to South Carolina this year and his second in Greenville.

The governor's office said McMaster will join what is being billed as a roundtable discussion.

The discussion will be "highlighting the unprecedented public-private partnership to combat the coronavirus, Operation Warp Speed and South Carolina's plan to operationalize vaccinations once approved," according to a White House release.

After the Greenville visit, Pence will travel to Augusta, Ga., for a "Defend the Majority Rally" as the race for two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia draws national attention with control of the Senate hanging in the balance.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that between 200,000 and 300,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine will arrive in South Carolina by the end of the month.

How South Carolina and other states will deploy the vaccine is still under debate.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump's administration — which will yield power on Jan. 20 — announced the president signed an executive order to give priority access of American-made vaccines to Americans, though it's unclear why the order was necessary.

With 2,115 new cases on Tuesday, South Carolina has seen a string of days with 2,000 or more cases after setting a record on Saturday that far eclipses the surge this past summer.