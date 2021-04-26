Mauldin seeking public input in police chief search

Mauldin has opened the door to input from the public as it prepares to kick off the search for a new police chief.

At a forum on the evening of April 26, a handful of residents shared the qualities they would like to see in a new chief as the city’s public safety committee listened.

The chief position came open earlier this month when Bryan Turner stepped down after 15 years. George Miller, a 17-year veteran of the Mauldin Police Department, is serving as interim chief and said he plans to apply for the full-time position.

During the forum, about half a dozen people spoke, listing a variety of priorities for a new chief, including transparency, leadership experience and a connection to Mauldin.

Curtis Johnson, an 18-year resident of Mauldin and pastor of Pelzer’s Valley Brook Baptist Church, said he is hopeful the person chosen to lead the department would support the creation of a citizen review board. Johnson helped establish Fountain Inn’s review board and said having a group of independent residents evaluate complaints against officers bolsters trust in the community.

“It would allow transparency and communication,” he said. “Especially with the tone and the climate that we see in this nation right now, we need to have access and an accessible chief.”

When local business owner Robby Kellett spoke to the committee, he said the city should consider hiring from within the department to ensure the next chief is connected to Mauldin. Having someone who knows the community they are serving would be ideal, he said.

Others who spoke urged the city to choose a chief with varied law enforcement experience and who would stomp out any bias in the department.

Carol King, chair of Mauldin’s public safety committee, said the job would likely be posted around May 10 and a candidate selected by late summer. When the city develops a list of finalists, she said, they will be given an opportunity to speak directly to residents at a forum like the one on April 26 before City Council makes a final decision.

Mauldin City Administrator Brandon Madden said anyone who did not attend the meeting can send comments by email to bmadden@mauldincitysc.com. Prior to the meeting, Mauldin had an online survey on its website that is now closed.