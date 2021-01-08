Mauldin residents who may lose homes to East Butler Road project seek answers, hope to stay

MAULDIN — Ben and Tina Check's sons don't yet know their house on Fargo Street could be demolished in the next two years.

The Checks only officially found out Monday, when the state Department of Transportation published its plans for the East Butler Road corridor in Mauldin. A map of the proposed changes indicates Bethel Drive would be moved, cutting through what is currently their house.

A letter arrived several days before notifying them it was possible but seeing a plan with a road superimposed over their home left the Checks in shock. They are waiting to learn more before explaining the situation to their sons, ages 13 and 8, who are still struggling to adjust to school schedules modified by the pandemic.

"Right now having to worry about maybe they'll move, maybe they won't move, I don't think that's a necessary stress for them," Tina Check said. "But that's what parents question all the time, right?"

Up to 10 homes and businesses could be displaced by the project. The plan has not been finalized and SCDOT is in the process of gathering community input, including through online submissions and a Jan. 14 public meeting. Public comment will remain open until Feb. 5.

SCDOT would provide anyone displaced by the project with the fair market value of their property well in advance, agency Assistant Director of Communications Ted Creech said. But Tina Check said she is hopeful her family can remain where they are.

"I would like to stay here," she said as tears brimmed in her eyes Wednesday night. "I don't know what the housing market is like right now if we had to leave, or if we could stay in the community I grew up in and that I love."

The planned upgrades to the East Butler corridor have long been a high priority for local, regional and state officials. Mauldin's population grew by roughly 10 percent between 2010 and 2019, according to the US Census Bureau, and growth is expected to continue within the city and in the surrounding area. Creech said East Butler's current configuration is not set up to meet Mauldin's needs going forward.

"We're looking at the circumstances of now but also trying to make sure that what we would do would not end up being outdated so quickly as growth continues," he said. "And this is a need that was initially identified by the local community."

In 2008, SCDOT recommended widening the road to five lanes but, "the public was not receptive to the proposed changes, citing that it would encourage growth and higher speeds through the corridor," according to the Butler Road project page.

A 2016 proposal by the Greenville-Pickens Area Transportation Study recommended a three- or four-lane solution, with bike and pedestrian lanes and updates to several intersections. That project would have displaced 15 homes or businesses, according to documents posted by SCDOT. Up to thirteen of those would have been at the intersection of Old Mill Road and Bethel Drive, most of them in a nearby trailer park.

Another plan considered by SCDOT would have displaced up to 19 homes and business, 17 of which would be at the Old Mill-Bethel intersection.

Both have been "eliminated from further analysis mainly due to right-of-way impacts and relocations," according to the project page.

The Check's house is one of three on Fargo Street that would likely be destroyed if the proposed plan goes forward. They moved into the home about two years ago. Ben Check, a mechanical engineer, and Tina Check, a K-12 art teacher, are Mauldin natives. The house where they currently live can be seen in the background of the high school prom photos they took across the street. Tina's uncle lives about 100 yards away, and his home is also on the list to be destroyed if the project goes forward.

"I grew up here, I'm raising my family here," Tina Check said. "I would like to remain a part of Mauldin."

Jim Butcher, who lives next door to the Checks with his girlfriend Jaime Close and their four rescue dogs, would also have to move. Butcher, who also grew up in Mauldin, has made incremental improvements to the house in the five years since he moved in and is currently in the process of updating the kitchen. He is a physical therapist and said progress on his updates slowed when the ongoing pandemic impacted his livelihood.

"I just don't want to give it up right now," he said. "I really like living here. The location is lose to Mauldin, close to the highway, and I'm connected here now, because I've done all this work."

Ben Check said he and Tina are still in the process of learning about the project and want to get as much information as they can from officials.

"We're going to let it settle in, do our homework, understand what our rights are, what the situation is, who's driving what and if there's any other options that may come about," he said.

Creech said the plan has not been finalized and community input is a consequential step in the process. Officials and engineers will take what they hear into consideration and, if possible, make changes to the current plan.

"We would have to determine if we could make those changes," he said. "Sometimes we can and sometimes we can't while we make sure that we're designing the road project and actually solving the issues that the project is designed to solve."

The project as proposed would cost an estimated $17 million, about $13.6 million of which would come from the Federal Highway Administration and $3.4 million from GPATS and SCDOT. Creech said if project goes forward as planned, construction would likely begin at some point in 2022 and conclude in 2024 or 2025.

"That is an estimated timeframe, assuming that we move from this public information meeting into the next phases," he said. "That can always change."

The project would also include updates to the North Main Street, Brookbend Road, and Murray Drive and Fairfield Drive intersections, as well as the addition of a sidewalk, a multiuse path, curbs and gutters. Two culverts on East Butler over Gilder Creek would be replaced with a bridge.