Mauldin residents leave East Butler Road plan session with more questions and anxieties

Gene Tennes isn't against the state Department of Transportation's proposed plan for Mauldin's East Butler Road corridor. He's lived in a house just off the busy thoroughfare for about 28 years and said he's long seen the need for change.

"It's good for Mauldin, and I'm okay with that," he said.

But he has his concerns. As it stands now, the proposed project would bring Bethel Drive straight through his front yard to move where it meets East Butler to the northeast. Since seeing the specifics of the plan, Tennes has worried that SCDOT will buy just a portion of his property and leave him with a house whose front door essentially opens onto a busy road.

"Don't leave me in a place that has no chance of resale, that has no resale value, that's unsafe, and I have to worry about if something happens to me, my wife is stuck there," he said. "Don't do that to me."

This week, SCDOT hosted a public information meeting to answer questions and field concerns from residents. Dozens attended, Tennes among them. Before leaving, he said what he heard had relieved some of his anxieties, but some uncertainty lingered.

"The impression I got today was that a lot depends on what the (public) comments say," he said. "But it would make me feel better if somebody just said, 'OK, yeah, if we do this we'll just take your whole house.'"

Others left the meeting feeling less hopeful than they had when it started.

Jim Butcher, whose house sits on the opposite corner from Tennes' property, said he wasn't sure what to expect from the public session, but was disheartened by the time it ended.

The proposed plan would displace up to 10 residences and businesses — mostly near the intersection where Old Mill Road and Bethel Drive meet East Butler — and Butcher's house is one of them. He said he doesn't want to be forced out of his home and went to the meeting with a list of questions written on a notepad.

Is there any viable plan that hasn't been considered that would spare his home?

How much will his input change anything?

He's in the process of renovating his house. Will that affect the amount SCDOT gives him if it's demolished? Should he bother finishing it?

"It's just there's no real way to know what's going to happen," he said. "So I'm quite discouraged."

He left the session with a stack of comment cards he said he planned to distribute to his neighbors in hopes their input might help save his home.

Ben and Tina Check, who live next door to Butcher and whose house would also likely be destroyed under the proposed plan, said they were less certain what they would write when they submitted their comments. They would need time to process what they'd learned at the meeting, they said.

"It doesn't seem like anything is near-term, so we have time to think about it and ask questions and find out any other information we need," Ben Check said.

Updating the East Butler corridor has been a high priority for state and local officials for years as Mauldin's population continues to grow.

In addition to the changes at the Bethel and Old Mill intersection, the proposed plan would include updates to the Brookbend Road, North Main Street, and Murray Drive and Fairfield Drive intersections, as well as adding a sidewalk, a multiuse path, curbs and gutters. Two culverts on East Butler over Gilder Creek would be replaced with a bridge.

SCDOT recommended widening the road to five lanes in 2005 but scrapped that plan after it garnered community backlash. The agency and local officials have offered two other plans since then, but both would displace more people than the one currently in discussion — as many as 15 and 19 respectively. SCDOT has taken both off the table because the impact would be too great, according to a webpage dedicated to the project.

But some local officials and residents have been pushing for the alternative that would displace 15 people, most of whom would be residents of a trailer park at the intersection of Old Mill Road and East Butler Road. That plan would reroute Old Mill so that it fed directly into Bethel Drive, rather than having a staggered intersection as it's currently arranged.

"People have been emailing me, texting me, mostly about that intersection," said City Councilman Jason Kraeling, who attended the meeting. "They're asking why are we spending all this extra money that we shouldn't be spending to do it this way when we can just go straight across. And that seems to be pretty much everybody's point."

Mayor Terry Merritt, who was also at the meeting, said he also supported that plan and that the city would help anyone displaced by it find other housing.

But it would still likely displace 50 percent more homes than the one that SCDOT has proposed. It would also predominantly impact low-income residents in violation of guidelines set down by the federal government, which is funding roughly $13.6 million of the $17 million project.

SCDOT is accepting comments from the public until Feb. 5. Agency Assistant Director of Communications Ted Creech said nothing has been finalized at this point and the public comment period is a vital part of the process.

"This meeting has been a success," he said. "The objective of the meeting is to get as much community input as possible and to be as interactive as possible with residents and businesses. And we've been pretty much wall to wall with meetings at the various tables."