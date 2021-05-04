Mauldin police name community liaison officer with eye toward full outreach unit

In an effort to better engage with residents, the Mauldin Police Department has named a community liaison officer and plans to eventually name three more.

At a Public Safety Committee meeting May 3, interim police chief George Miller said the department recently moved Cpl. James Madden into the new position.

As the liaison, Madden is tasked with regularly attending homeowner association meetings, interacting with local businesses and participating in events such as National Night Out gatherings. Starting in July, Madden will host monthly question and answer sessions with residents. The chief or operations commander will attend those sessions, as well.

Miller said during the committee meeting that Madden will eventually be a part of a four-person community action team.

The Mauldin Police Department has started conversations with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office to learn how the agency structures and employs its already existing community action unit. Madden will shadow members of the Sheriff's Office team in the near future, Miller said.

Madden has been an officer with the Mauldin Police Department since 2015 and previously worked at the Greenville County Detention Center. He also serves as the department's alcohol enforcement officer, Miller said.

The city has been searching for a new police chief since Bryan Turner retired from the position earlier this month. Committee Chairwoman Carol King said as Mauldin continues that process, it is seeking candidates who will be able to bridge the gap between residents and police. The results from a survey that was hosted on the city's website showed most respondents ranked strengthening the department's relationship with the community as their top priority for a new chief.

King said at the meeting the creation of the liaison position and plans to establish a full team are good first steps.

"I think that's heading in the right direction to get a more planned out goal in mind and have more measurable goals," she said.