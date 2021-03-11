Mauldin police chief retiring after 15 years heading the department

After 15 years leading the Mauldin Police Department, Chief Bryan Turner announced his retirement Thursday. His last official day on the job will be April 2, according to a statement from the city.

Turner was hired as Mauldin's police chief in 2006 after serving 11 years at the Hartsville Police Department.

During his time running the Mauldin Police Department, he guided it through the state and national accreditation process and founded its Police Youth Academy for children ages 11 to 14.

The Palmetto State Law Enforcement Officer Association awarded him the Bridge Builder award in 2010 for his effort to promote diversity within the department and to hire officers of color. In 2018, Turner also served as interim city administrator.

Mauldin Police Lt. George Miller will serve as interim after Turner officially steps down. City Administrator Brandon Madden will conduct the candidate search for Turner's permanent replacement.