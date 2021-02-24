Mauldin planning commission approves 75-home subdivision along Greenbriar Drive

Mauldin's Planning Commission on Feb. 23 unanimously approved a subdivision at the intersection of Greenbriar Drive and Log Shoals Road that will include 75 single-family homes.

The residential development, which will be called Alston Chase, will sit on a 22-acre property near where Interstates 385 and 185 meet in Mauldin.

Of the 75 homes, 16 will sit on a cul-de-sac off of Greenbriar Drive. The other section will include 59 houses, two cul-de-sacs, and will only be accessible from Log Shoals Road.

The houses are projected to sell for about $250,000, Mauldin Business and Development Director David Dyrhaug told the commission.

Paul Harrison of BlueWater Civil Design, which is handling engineering for the project, said the developer will increase the capacity of sewer lines in the area to accommodate the new homes.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

The property includes wetlands and Dyrhaug told the commission that project developer RP&L LLC of Simpsonville will preserve those areas. The developer will leave trees along the wetlands untouched running to I-185. The project will also include a 20-foot-wide stretch of trees, bushes and shrubs between the new development and an adjacent neighborhood.

With 75 new homes, the planned subdivision did not meet the state Department of Transportation threshold that would require a traffic impact study, Dyrhaug said.

The 22-acre tract, which sits near Greenbrier Elementary School, is comprised of six previously separate parcels.

Dyrhaug recommended the commission approve the subdivision before the body voted 6-0 to approve it.