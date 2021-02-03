Mauldin city center poised to take shape as activity complex, townhomes

After a years-long effort to establish a downtown in Mauldin, the city is on the verge of seeing that vision become reality.

The Parker Group, a Greenville development company, is planning to build a recreational and residential hub on a roughly 6-acre tract in the heart of Mauldin. Drew Parker, the company's founder and broker-in-charge, said the development will include a food court with up to about six local eateries, beer garden, and pickleball and bocce ball courts, along with 55 townhomes.

The Parker Group's project will also include converting an old Rite Aid Pharmacy building at the intersection of Mauldin's Main Street and Butler Road into a mixed-use property, to include a restaurant, retail and office space with rooftop dining.

"Mauldin is already a great community," Parker said. "It just lacks these hubs that will become increasingly important as it grows."

The first townhomes, which will each include a two-car garage and likely be priced between $250,000 and $375,000, are set to go on the market by summer 2022. The development at the Rite Aid Pharmacy will likely open its doors in the first quarter of that year and the 22,000-foot recreational complex shortly after.

Mauldin Mayor Terry Merritt said The Parker Group, which headed up The Commons project in downtown Greenville, first shared specifics of the project with City Council and officials earlier this week.

"There wasn't anybody in the room that didn't go, 'Oh wow,'" Merritt said. "We were thrilled."

The tract, which City Council voted unanimously to sell to the Parker Group in December for a little more than $1 million, sits between Jenkins Street and Jenkins Court just off North Main Street. It's part of a 24-acre swath the city has been working to convert into a city center for more than a decade.

Mauldin was previously negotiating with another company to develop the entire area, but that plan fell through last year. Merritt said the city has found a committed partner with strong local ties in The Parker Group.

"He (Parker) is invested in the community, he's not going to build something and fly away," Merritt said. "He's a local Furman graduate, he was successful in doing The Commons, he has a great team put together."

Merritt said the diverse selection of vendors and activities the project will offer make it an ideal anchor for future development of a "walkable village" concept. Merritt said Mauldin Director of Community Development Van Broad is in discussions with multiple developers about other parcels in the 24-acre tract, and he's hopeful progress on this phase will only spur that interest.

Parker said he shares that hope.

"We want to continue doing more projects there, because I believe in Mauldin, I believe in that area," he said. "But it would be an honor to see other developers join us and take other parcels and do really cool projects."

Mauldin has never had a central downtown and Parker said this project has the potential to transform the makeup of the city. Renderings of the development show fire pits, picnic tables, open grassy spaces and a stage on one side, with outdoor courts on the other.

Parker said his firm took pains to make the commercial and residential designs exciting while still fitting in seamlessly with Mauldin's small town atmosphere.

"It'll feel comfortable," he said. "It'll feel like the local hangout where you want to go. It shouldn't feel like a franchise, big-box type development that wouldn't have the character we're going after."