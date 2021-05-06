Man who escaped SC death chamber fights to clear his name in Greenville double-murder

Charles Wakefield doesn’t talk to his neighbors.

There’s too much he couldn’t tell them. Too much they wouldn’t understand about his life.

Too much, for that matter, he still doesn’t understand.

So instead, he keeps the small yard of his Charlotte home tidy, his hedges trimmed and his head down.

He's 6-foot-2 and powerfully built, but there's a gentle deliberateness and maybe even a little caution in the way he moves and speaks.

He's no longer the young man he was when a jury convicted him in 1976 of killing two men, including a Greenville County narcotics investigator. But at 67, that conviction still defines his life. Wakefield lives in fear that someone at work or in his neighborhood will learn he spent 34 years in prison for murder.

He's professed his innocence since the day he was arrested and doubt has swirled around the case for years. Still, how do you explain that to someone you just met?

“I’d like to get me a change,” he said.

South Carolina would have killed him after he was convicted if not for a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the state’s death penalty statute. After that, he likely would have spent the rest of his life in prison had family of the victims, dubious of his supposed guilt, not stepped forward on his behalf during more than one parole hearing.

They’re not the only ones who have expressed serious concerns about the case that almost doomed Wakefield.

There’s a former chief of the Greenville Police Department. The executive director of an innocence nonprofit in North Carolina. An attorney and documentary filmmaker from New York. Law enforcement veterans who worked alongside the officer Wakefield was convicted of killing.

And, in Greenville, there’s a man with a microphone — a former reporter named Brad Willis. Years ago, in his quest for a daily story, he all but assured a man he now believes is innocent would spend another decade in prison.

Now he, like Wakefield, is searching for redemption, their fates indelibly linked to a case that began more than 45 years ago in a West Greenville garage.

The scene

It’s Jan. 31, 1975, a warm winter day that feels deceptively like spring.

Screws, springs and greasy rags clutter a workbench in the at-home mechanic's shop.

Neatly stacked rows of Wolf’s Head oil cans line two shelves near the front of the small, sheet metal building.

A station wagon sits near the middle of the room, its hood propped open.

In front of the car’s back left tire, a .357 magnum revolver lies on the concrete floor, unfired, all six rounds still in the cylinder.

Just feet away, the gun’s owner barely clings to life. Blood streams down his face from a bullet hole behind his left ear.

His name is Rufus Franklin Looper III. He goes by Frank. He’s the lieutenant over narcotics at the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Rufus Franklin Looper Jr., his father, lies near the back of the garage, bleeding from an almost identical wound behind his left ear.

Neither will survive.

For a moment, the small shop is still.

Then, a woman screams. Vera Looper has found what happened to her husband and son.

Within minutes, the West Greenville home swarms with police.

The man with a microphone

Black and white photos of this gruesome crime scene sit in a file in a home office in Greer, among a thick stack of documents spanning decades.

Brad Willis spent countless hours poring over these records and conducting interviews to create the Murder Etc. podcast. The project is a sprawling, painstaking analysis of Wakefield’s case and the criminal underworld that churned around it at the time.

From his office overlooking a suburban cul-de-sac of lush green lawns and blooming trees, Willis plunged deep into a dark world of Dixie noir. Over the course of 27 full-length episodes and 18 special reports, he guides his listeners through a complex and sometimes baffling network of murderers, robbers and crooked cops.

He's driven by more than idle curiosity. Willis’ connection to the case goes back years, to when he was a 27-year-old reporter for Greenville's WYFF-TV in 2001.

It started when he learned a man named Charles Wakefield, convicted of a double homicide, was being paroled.

Scrambling to gather information before a 5 p.m. deadline, Willis called former Greenville Police Chief Mike Bridges. The retired chief had been one of two lead investigators on the 1975 case that sent Wakefield to prison.

Bridges condemned Wakefield's planned release in a story that made it to the newscast that evening. Within weeks, Wakefield’s parole was rescinded.

Willis felt a sense of accomplishment at keeping a convicted killer off the streets.

But soon after, an attorney named Eric Gottlieb showed up at WYFF and dropped Wakefield's 700-page case file on Willis' desk. Read it, Gottlieb instructed, and see what you think.

Inside were documents that cast the case in a new light.

Willis read the file again and again. On each pass, the sense of accomplishment he’d felt faded. And his doubts grew.

The fuzzy beast

Not long before his death, Frank Looper told his family he sensed a break coming in one of the biggest cases of his life.

He didn't reveal details. But around that same time, someone fired shots through the front of the West Greenville house he shared with his mother and father. And shots were fired at his grandfather’s house. His family saw it as a message.

Looper died clean shaven, but he’d been known for the mop of hair and shaggy beard he wore while working undercover. It was a look that earned him the nickname “the fuzzy beast,” among his fellow officers.

An Upstate narcotics investigator penned an anonymous newspaper column after the shooting, explaining that Looper often worked two days in a row with no sleep to make a case.

The 34-year-old’s intense attention to detail, unflinching commitment to the job and tendency to lecture younger deputies gave him a reputation as a short fuse. But he got results.

In 1974 alone, Looper’s five-man squad made 274 drug cases.

So when he was shot to death alongside his father, his family’s first instinct was that the killings were linked to his job.

At first, police seemed to agree.

But within days of the shooting, Greenville police detectives switched course, adopting a theory that the Loopers had been killed during a botched attempt to rob the garage.

Mounting pressure

There’s little in the voluminous case file to suggest why investigators’ approach to the case changed. The elder Looper’s wallet seemed to be missing, but everything else of value in the shop was accounted for.

Pressure to solve the case intensified. In the weeks following the Loopers’ deaths, calls streamed into the Greenville Police Department. Beat cops made the rounds from informant to informant in search of leads.

One man said he’d heard a hitman arrived from out of town to kill a narcotics agent in the days leading up to the shooting. An attorney claimed his drug-dealer client could help police find the killer. A restaurant owner said one of his regulars might know the man who pulled the trigger.

Many of the calls were prompted by a composite sketch that appeared in the paper the day after the Loopers were gunned down — a drawing of a Black man with a long, narrow face and close cropped hair. The descriptions came from Vera Looper and two neighbors who saw a man fleeing the scene.

In the moments before the shooting, Vera saw a man walk into the garage. Gunshots sounded, and she saw the same man running away.

He was about 6 feet tall, and roughly 20 years old, she said. She noted he had short hair covered by a dark hat, details that further informed the sketch.

The composite sparked a flood of tips and a reward fund for information swelled to almost $12,000. But the case file suggests investigators still struggled to make progress.

Wakefield emerged as a suspect the same day as the shooting, though there’s no indication in the file as to why.

He was arrested within hours of the shooting on an outstanding third-degree assault charge. The warrant apparently stemmed from a December scuffle Wakefield had with a man who accosted his cousin in downtown Greenville.

In his mugshot, Wakefield wears a tall, curly afro that stretches more than half a foot above his head, bearing little resemblance to the hairstyle depicted in the sketch.

Within days of the murders, investigators subjected Wakefield to two polygraph tests. One indicated he had no knowledge of the shootings; the other, that he had likely at least witnessed the slaying. Investigators next had him plied with sodium pentothal — so-called truth serum — but that also produced no conclusive evidence linking him to the killings.

While Wakefield was jailed on the assault charge, lead investigator Lt. Jim Christopher placed him in a cell with a known jailhouse informant. The inmate offered Wakefield $400 to bring him a gun when he was released. Specifically, a .32 revolver, the same kind of gun SLED agents had determined was used to kill the Loopers.

After he bonded out of jail, Wakefield paid a homeless man to buy a gun for him from a local pawn shop. And on Feb. 22, he was arrested while trying to smuggle it to the informant, who was still behind bars.

The gun didn’t match the ballistics in the case. But it was enough to put Wakefield back in jail.

In October, while Wakefield was still incarcerated, investigators got what they needed to charge him in the Looper murders: testimony from a woman named Mae McIntyre, who said she had been in the garage just before the killings occurred.

McIntyre, a Salvation Army employee, said she was there soliciting the elder Looper for a donation. She’d almost run into a man as she left, she told police.

Soon after, she picked Wakefield out of a lineup and a grand jury indicted him in the killings.

The trial

Less than a month before Wakefield’s trial in February 1976, the public defender heading his case had a heart attack.

The judge appointed a private attorney to handle Wakefield’s defense. That lawyer filed a motion to delay the proceedings, saying three weeks wasn’t enough time to mount a defense.

The judge turned him down, saying other members of the defense team had time to bring him up to speed.

The trial would go on as planned.

McIntyre testified as the state's star witness, recounting what she’d told the police about seeing Wakefield at the Loopers' garage before the killings.

When Vera Looper took the stand, she couldn’t identify Wakefield as the man she’d seen run off after the shootings. The neighbors across the street, who also saw a man fleeing the scene, were never called to testify.

The only other witness against Wakefield was an 18-year-old named Wyatt Earp Harper, who was imprisoned on an armed robbery conviction at the time of the trial. He said he'd been Wakefield's lookout during the shooting.

Wakefield’s lawyers tried to cast doubt on the state's witnesses. They argued McIntyre was testifying to help her son-in-law, who had received a 24-year prison sentence, and that Harper had cut a deal to spare himself time behind bars. Defense attorneys also pointed to inconsistencies in Harper's statement.

But with just a few weeks to prepare, Wakefield’s lead lawyer struggled to drive his case home.

When Wakefield took the witness stand, he said he was nowhere near the garage where Frank and Rufus Looper were killed. He maintained he was on his way to his aunt’s house at the time, and that he’d never laid eyes on Harper before the trial.

His aunt, his cousin and a friend all confirmed his alibi.

But in the end, it wasn’t enough to convince the all-White jury.

After four hours of deliberation, the jury found Wakefield guilty on all counts, several of which mandated the death penalty.

The death house

Wakefield’s first cell at South Carolina’s Central Correctional Institution overlooked the building that housed the state's electric chair. Inmates called it the death house, a constant reminder of the fate that awaited him.

But after his conviction, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a portion of South Carolina’s death penalty statute, vacating the death sentence for a dozen inmates, Wakefield among them. In 1978, a judge officially resentenced him to two consecutive life sentences, plus 25 years.

Wakefield’s life had been spared, but he still faced the prospect of living the remainder of his days in a prison filled with hardened criminals and treacherous gangs.

At night, he prayed for understanding as he turned his face to the cellblock wall to hide his tears. By day, he worked to better himself.

He earned his GED and some college credits through courses the prison offered. He became a minister, a certified master gardener. In 1983, he started to paint.

He went 34 years in prison without a single mark on his disciplinary record. At one point, he was named South Carolina Inmate of the Year.

Twice, the parole board voted to release him. Twice, parole was rescinded in the wake of public backlash. The second time, the outcry was prompted by reporter Brad Willis' story on TV.

Greenville law enforcement began attending Wakefield's parole hearings to argue against his release.

Then, in 2004, the man who said he had been Wakefield's accomplice recanted. Wyatt Earp Harper said everything he’d told police had been a lie. He said law enforcement pressured him to falsely implicate Wakefield.

The admission prompted Wakefield to request a new trial, but a judge turned him down.

The parole board continued to deny Wakefield parole, despite members of the Looper family speaking on his behalf in 2007 and voicing doubts about his guilt.

When Wakefield went before the board again in 2010, one of Frank Looper’s former partners joined the Looper family in asking for his parole.

“Something good must come after all this tragedy,” former Deputy Miles Cheatham wrote in a letter to the board.

This time, Wakefield was released. He was no longer trapped within the prison walls, but to the world he was still a murderer.

Doubt

Willis’ doubts about Wakefield's guilt had persisted for years after Gottlieb dropped the case file on his desk in 2001.

For one, there was no indication in the file as to why Wakefield was ever a suspect.

Then there was the testimony of the prosecution's star witness, Mae McIntyre. None of three eyewitnesses interviewed after the Loopers were killed — Vera Looper and the two women across the street — had seen a Salvation Army worker anywhere near the garage that day.

McIntyre just happened to appear eight months after the killings with everything the police needed to indict the man they’d wanted all along. And she confidently picked Wakefield out of a lineup despite saying she only saw him for a fleeting moment.

She insisted she hadn’t come forward to shave time off her son-in-law's sentence. But Willis learned her in-law served just five months of his 24-year prison term.

And while there was virtually nothing to explain why police became interested in Wakefield, Willis found a significant portion of the investigative file dedicated to another suspect named Larry Poole.

Poole escaped prison in 1973 after receiving a life sentence for murder. But following the Looper shooting, a relative reported he was back in town. A cab driver said she dropped him off near the Loopers' house the day they died, picking him out of a 50-person photo lineup.

A SLED agent said he spotted Poole in a 7-11 after a bloodhound led him to the convenience store from the scene of the shooting.

And Willis found statements from a woman who knew Poole. She told police he'd shown up at her Greenville house with a gun after the Loopers were killed and told her he killed a police officer.

She recanted weeks later after police tracked Poole down.

All this intensified Willis' misgivings. He left TV news in 2005, but his instincts as a reporter endured. So did his questions about Wakefield’s case.

And so in 2015, he started to dig.

A list of names

He began with the case file, going through the names within and learning what he could about each one.

Willis found men who, like Larry Poole, were connected to the Dixie Mafia, a loose association of crooks, drug peddlers and murderers.

Some were linked to the Dawson Gang, a notorious bank robbery outfit that roved the Southeast for years, using blow torches to cut through safes during heists. The gang operated out of Greenville, where rampant police corruption allowed it to thrive.

The network of names grew as Willis worked.

All of the players seemed to have crossed paths with Frank Looper.

“All of a sudden you have all of these people and characters,” Willis said. “They all committed these crazy and sometimes terrible crimes together and every one of them had a reason and motive to hate Frank Looper.”

But none of them seemed to have met Wakefield.

As Willis dug deeper, with the help of research partner Andy Ethridge, the 1971 robbery of a remote pharmaceutical facility called Table Rock Labs came up more and more.

A newspaper story that ran shortly after the heist laid out the basic details: During the night, a crew used a blowtorch to cut through the facility’s fence, cracked a safe and made off with a “van load of hard narcotics.”

A haul so large, Willis would learn, it was still being used to bankroll the Dawson Gang's operations years later, as Looper grappled with Greenville County’s drug trade.

Could this have been the big case Looper had told his family he was working on just before his death?

As Willis dug further, encrypted emails began to appear in his inbox. His phone rang in the middle of the night.

In 2019, an anonymous email instructed him to track down a recording from a July meeting of the Greenville Public Safety Review Board.

At the meeting, Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller told the board about an old letter that had been discovered while officers were cleaning out lockers at the city law enforcement complex. The letter accused Cash Williams, who was sheriff in 1975, of being corrupt and conspiring with deputies to frame Wakefield for the Looper killings. The author appeared to be a former mistress of the sheriff.

Miller wasn’t sure how seriously to take the letter, he told the board. Nonetheless, he decided to contact the North Carolina Center of Actual Innocence to look into the case.

What Miller didn't know as he addressed the board was that the letter had already gone missing. He discovered that two months later.

In December 2019, SLED opened an investigation into its disappearance.

Agents learned the letter apparently vanished as it changed hands multiple times, going from officer to officer. They eventually closed the matter without ever locating the missive.

Unanswered questions

In October 2019, Don McIntyre — son of the state's star witness against Wakefield — told Willis and his research partner that he had a firearm they might be interested in. It was a .32-caliber Rossi revolver, the exact make and model that a SLED ballistics lab determined was used to kill the Loopers.

He’d found it in his mother’s home while she was still alive. She told him it had belonged to his father.

But his father died before the gun was manufactured.

Willis and Ethridge told him to turn it into law enforcement.

The gun was sent to an FBI ballistics lab and tested against the bullets that killed the Loopers.

The results were inconclusive.

But the gun's discovery prompted Wakefield and his attorneys to file a motion in late 2020 seeking a new trial. His legal team, which includes the CEO of Actual Innocence, cited the missing letter implicating Cash Williams as another reason to retry the case.

That motion is pending.

An unfinished story

As Willis sifted through the remnants of Greenville's past, he found something he'd been afraid to hope for — forgiveness from the man he believes he wronged.

During an interview for the podcast, the conversation turned to Wakefield's parole being rescinded in 2001 after Willis' story. They both started to cry.

As Willis recounted his role in what happened, Wakefield told him through tears that he forgave him.

It was an act that eased Willis' guilt, but didn't dispel it entirely. He still questions whether he's done enough.

Wakefield's exoneration is the only way the story could truly end for him, Willis said.

Frank Looper's cousin, Adele McAuley, feels much the same. She considers it a tragedy that Wakefield spent the prime of his life in prison. “Everybody just felt like it was a gaping wound.”

As the court system inches along, Wakefield remains alone in his squat Charlotte home, terrified someone in his life will Google his name.

Not too long ago, he started seeing a woman.

The relationship was going well until she looked his name up online. She called him soon after and told him to never contact her again.

He often plays softball with a local senior league. He’s made some friends there, though he keeps them at arm’s length and their conversations never stray from the sport.

One of his best friends on the team is a former police officer. What would happen if he learned about Wakefield's past? Would he even give him a chance to explain?

And while Wakefield's 44-year-old daughter lives nearby, they’ve never been as close as he would have liked.

She had just been born when he was sent away. She was 13 the first time she met him during prison visitation.

"We talk every now and then, but it's not like a father-daughter relationship," he said.

One of the few times he doesn’t feel completely alone is when his brush meets canvas.

He's converted his home’s small second bedroom into an art studio of sorts and paints every day, honing a skill he learned in prison.

Riots of color, bold and vivid, fill the canvas in front of him as he works. Some pieces depict worlds far away from where Wakefield now finds himself. Others show a pain closer to home: a young boy in the fetal position with a blanket draped over his shoulder; a woman with a single tear running down her face.

Wakefield's father died eight months before he was released from prison. The memory of it still haunts Wakefield, as so many memories do.

Now, he fears history will repeat itself as his 99-year-old stepmother and his 87-year-old aunt support him in his effort to clear his name. He wants to visit them, but they live in Greenville, and parolees have been barred from out-of-state travel during the pandemic.

"I just pray that before God calls them back home, I can be exonerated," he said.

He’s tired, but he doesn’t see much choice but to fight on. How can he stand by as he’s punished for a crime he says he didn’t commit?

"It's not right," he said. "What happened to me, it's not right. People know the truth, but they won't stand up for it."

Wakefield was released from prison in 2010, but he hasn't been free since 1975. Now, he prays the same system that nearly executed him will finally clear his name.