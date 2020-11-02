Man convicted of 1975 murder of Greenville County deputy and father seeks retrial

More than four decades after a judge sentenced him to death in the murder of Greenville County deputy Frank Looper and his father Rufus, Charles Wakefield Jr. and his attorneys have filed a motion for a new trial.

Wakefield, who has maintained his innocence since he was arrested following the 1975 double homicide, was ultimately released on parole in 2010. His request for a new trial, filed Friday, hinges on the recent discovery of two new pieces of evidence.

The first, a cache of documents found in a disused locker at the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center in 2018, went missing in the following months after changing hands multiple times at the Greenville Police Department.

Former Police Ken Miller told an advisory board in July 2019 the files appeared to include letters to Cash Williams, who was Greenville County sheriff at the time of the Looper murders, from his mistress and potentially implicated him and members of his staff in the killings.

The State Law Enforcement Division investigated the file's disappearance but closed the case without charging anyone or discovering what happened to the documents.

The filing for a new trial states that the cache going missing, "only increases concerns regarding its contents."

The second piece of new evidence is a .32-caliber Rossi revolver, the same kind of gun investigators believed was used to kill the Loopers. The murder weapon in the case was never found.

In October 2019, the son of a woman who was a key witness in Wakefield's conviction gave the newly found revolver to the Greenville Police Department because of its potential link to the Looper murders. He said he found the weapon at his mother's house years ago before she died.

The FBI ran ballistics tests on the gun at its headquarters in Quantico, Va., but could not conclusively determine whether the gun was the one used to kill Frank and Rufus Looper, according to the filing. The tests did confirm the bullets used in the murders could have bene fired from a Rossi revolver.

The filing states the new evidence could have changed the outcome of Wakefield's trial and that its emergence casts doubt on his conviction. While the request for a new trial centers on the discovery of the documents and revolver, the motion filed by Wakefield and his attorneys also examines his arrest and subsequent trial. It notes Wakefield's defense attorney was appointed less than a month before his murder trial in February 1976 and calls into question the credibility of the three witnesses who prosecutors built their case around.

The filing also argues that while prosecutors and investigators posited the murders resulted from a burglary gone wrong, both Rufus Looper and Frank Looper, Greenville County's chief narcotics officer at the time, were both shot once behind the left ear, which is more consistent with a "professional assassination."

The motion was filed in Greenville County General Sessions Court.