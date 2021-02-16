Man accused of ramming, killing Greenville deputy ordered to undergo mental evaluation

GREENVILLE — The New York man accused of ramming and killing a Greenville County deputy on Interstate 85 must undergo a mental evaluation and hire an attorney, a judge has ruled.

Ray L. Kelly questioned the judicial system's authority and referred to himself as "an American national" during an October bond hearing in the days following the death of sheriff's Sgt. Conley Jumper.

Now four months later, Kelly still hadn't retained an attorney.

In a morning hearing Feb. 16, Circuit Judge Letitia Verdin warned Kelly of the dangers of not having legal representation, according to the 13th Circuit Solicitor's Office. Verdin also ordered a mental evaluation, the prosecutor's office said.

On Oct. 20, Jumper and other deputies were conducting a traffic stop on I-85 near White Horse Road when Kelley, a 37-year-old Medford, N.Y., fugitive out of Virginia, used his Nissan Altima to pin Jumper to an 18-wheeler, according to documents released by the State Law Enforcement Division.

Three deputies were taken to the hospital that day and only Jumper's injuries proved fatal.

Authorities found four bags of crack cocaine inside Kelly's car, according to SLED documents.

Kelly faces a murder charge in Jumper’s death along with other charges including drug trafficking, resisting arrest, high and aggravated assault and battery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and resisting arrest, speeding, following too closely, no driver’s license and false information.

During his October bond hearing, Kelly was found in contempt of court after he talked over a judge asking him if he wanted an attorney.

Kelly in that bond hearing referred to himself as “an American national” and continually asked the judge “under what jurisdiction is this court operating?”

The day of Jumper's death, Sheriff Hobart Lewis described the 28-year veteran of the agency as a well-loved "gentle giant" and posthumously promoted him from the rank of master deputy to sergeant.

Law enforcement officers from across South Carolina attended his funeral at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Jumper left behind a wife and young daughter.