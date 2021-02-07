Make less than $60k? United Way will do your taxes for free starting Monday

GREENVILLE — You might not have known it, but for 15 years now the United Way will help you do your taxes for free if you make less than $60,000 a year.

This year, the program will adjust to provide more options that require less in-person interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Voluntary Income Tax Assistance Program will make it so that taxpayers can drop off and pick up their returns, come in-person and video chat with a tax preparer, work with a volunteer entirely virtually or, as always, complete their own returns online.

The United Way will begin offering appointments on Monday, Feb. 8. (Services offered are listed below.)

The Internal Revenue Service declared a later start to the tax-filing season, which will now begin Feb. 12, and the agency encouraged filing online if possible to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Those making less can hurt more at tax time because they don't have as much access to preparation services as higher income taxpayers.

The United Way reported that more than 10,000 people in the Upstate used the free service last year, in total saving more than $2 million in tax preparation fees. The result was more than $13.6 million in refunds.

“Making sure we can continue to provide this critical service to our community while keeping our clients and volunteers safe is our top priority for the 2021 tax season,” Deborah McKetty, United Way senior vice president for Community impact, said in a news release. “With the delays in filing and refunds likely to also experience delays, families are at risk of being more susceptible to predatory tax services that offer up-front, early payments but charge high fees in the later repayment period."

The United Way lists four ways to use its services:

Drop off and pick up

Taxpayers complete forms and provide documents in person. When the return is complete by an IRS-certified volunteer an appointment is scheduled to pick up the return. Appointments can be made by calling 211 or visiting unitedwaygc.org/vita.

On-premise video chat

Taxpayers are assigned a private room at a designated facility and their paperwork is taken to a preparer in another private room, where they speak via video while the return is prepared. Appointments can be made by calling 211 or visiting unitedwaygc.org/vita.

All virtual

The virtual option is available free online. Go to getyourrefund.org/uwgc, answer a series of questions, upload tax documents and schedule a call with a preparer.

File online yourself

Go to MyFreeTaxes.com and follow the instructions.