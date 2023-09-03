Lifelong passion fuels Greenville playwright in professional debut

GREENVILLE — As a 7-year-old, Cammi Stilwell’s favorite hour of the day was writing time. She would fill her school notebooks with what she now calls “regurgitations” of TV shows or movies that she tried to make her own, even if she didn’t know exactly what she was doing.

With a love for writing came an appetite for reading. Her mom, a high school teacher, and her dad, a “big nerd,” would take their four children to pick out books at Barnes and Noble after Friday night dinner.

Now 25, Stilwell, a Columbia native, will make her playwriting debut with “Odd,” an odd-couple comedy about two women in their 20s navigating friendships and life, that will premiere at The Warehouse Theatre in downtown Greenville this December.

Playwriting provides a vehicle for Stilwell’s love of writing through another passion: theater.

Stilwell’s mom, who has taught high school drama for 30 years, put her to work backstage for plays and musicals in school. In 2016, Stilwell moved to Greenville to attend Furman University on a theater scholarship.

"It was one of those things where I was like, I can't really imagine myself not doing it because it's just been a part of my life for so long," Stilwell said.

Mike Sablone, the producing artistic director of the Warehouse, commissioned “Odd” from Stilwell after reading the script for one of her shows at Furman. He knew her from her internship at the Warehouse and admired her writing.

“It's important for us to be focused on new work that also can be generated by people in the Upstate … because for me it is really wanting to make sure that we're involving the community as much as possible,” Sablone said.

Stilwell said the show is her “love letter to being in my 20s.” It’s about "those very close, powerful female friendships, where everything's going chaotic and wrong and, like, it's almost laughable how much everything's going wrong, but you've still got those people by your side who will hold you and want to hear what you have to say and want to help you.”