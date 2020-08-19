Lawsuit seeks to reopen Greenville County meetings for public comment

A Greenville woman has filed a lawsuit against Greenville County that seeks to force County Council to reopen its meetings for public comment.

In the lawsuit filed Tuesday, Faith Adedokun says the council has effectively stifled public debate by removing the general public comment portion from its meetings. The suit seeks to make the county establish a remote location for citizens to virtually attend meetings, much like the city of Greenville has done at the Greenville Convention Center, and to direct the council to restore the section of its meeting for comment on topics that don’t appear on the agenda.

The suit claims the council has violated the state’s open meetings law by limiting its interaction with the public during its virtual meetings.

“They are using the pandemic as an excuse to hide from their constituency,” said Jake Erwin, a Greenville attorney who filed the attorney on behalf of Adedokun.

The action came on the same day a group of citizens protested at County Square demanding more transparency from the council. The council met on a live videoconference at the same time as the protest but once again didn’t provide citizens a voice unless they wanted to speak about an item on the agenda.

“County Council’s meetings during this time of the pandemic have been in full compliance with the state open meetings laws,” said Greenville County attorney Mark Tollison.

County Council last met in person on March 11 and hasn’t taken open public comment at its virtual meetings in the months since it chose to meet via Zoom. Meetings are livestreamed on the county website. Residents who are given the chance to speak to the council about agenda items are not shown on the video and not visible to council members or the watching public.

By limiting comment, the council hasn’t had to take questions from the public on a variety of highly sensitive and weighty topics; among them, its coronavirus response; the lack of action on a face mask ordinance; racial issues following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis; its spending of federal coronavirus relief funds; and its handling of the $1 billion County Square redevelopment.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Under normal procedure, the council reserves 30 minutes at the end of its meetings for citizens to speak for up to three minutes each on any topic. The lawsuit says the council has made no effort to provide a remote socially-distanced location for citizens who lack internet access to view meetings or comment.

At Tuesday’s meeting, County Administrator Joe Kernell said the council chamber could be opened for residents who want to watch the meetings there. So far, the meetings haven’t been livestreamed in the chamber.

The council voted in July to extend its current meeting structure through October.

Though the county streams its meetings, it doesn’t archive the video for the public to view later. The lawsuit asks a judge to order the county to publish recorded meetings and to direct council not to hide the faces of speakers addressing the council.

The lawsuit cites reporting from The Post and Courier Greenville and attaches a story from Aug. 6 to the complaint. The story headline is "Criticized for lacking transparency, Greenville County Council bars all in-person meetings." In that story, Council Chair Butch Kirven said he would consider reopening public comment at meetings once meetings were held in-person.

“There’s no state law requirement that counties have to do this,” he said.

The lawsuit doesn’t seek a return to in-person meetings, only that general public comment be restored. Conservative activists who protested Tuesday in the parking lot of County Square want the council to return in-person to face residents.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Check back to The Post and Courier Greenville for more.