Law enforcement diversity, community interaction focus of Greenville panel discussion

As the mother of Black sons, Helen Pendarvis thinks often about how to keep them safe during interactions with police.

Her sons are adults now and stand more than 6 feet tall. She knows they are kind, hardworking members of the Greenville community. But she worries they could look like a threat.

"Nobody would know who they are just because of perceptions, so it concerns me all the time," she said. "They know as soon as they see the blue lights to call me so that I'm on the phone so at least I know what happens to them."

That concern prompted Pendarvis to attend a public forum on April 22, where a panel of law enforcement officials and community leaders answered questions about the intersections of race and police.

The event, organized by Upstate activists Traci Fant and UA Thompson, came days after a former Minneapolis police officer was convicted of the murder of George Floyd, and as high profile killings of Black people by law enforcement have increased scrutiny of police across the country. Diversity within law enforcement agencies, heightened engagement between those agencies and the communities they serve, advice for interacting with police during stops, and transparency were all on the table during the panel discussion in Greenville County Council chambers.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis, who was a panelist, said he has stressed diversity since he was elected last year. When he first took office, less than 10 percent of the agency were people of color. That number has increased significantly, he said.

"I realize how important it is that people work with people who look like them and serve people who look like them," Lewis said.

In the past year, Lewis said he has taken steps to make the application process more accessible to a wider pool of candidates and encouraged Black and Hispanic deputies to play an active role in the recruiting process.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Williamston Police Chief Tony Taylor, another panelist Thursday night, said state-level incentives — such as student loan relief and housing support — for graduates of historically Black colleges and universities could make law enforcement a more appealing career path.

During the discussion, Fant said she saw a disparity in the way white and Black communities were policed in the Upstate and beyond. Increased representation within the ranks of law enforcement is key in addressing that disparity, she said.

"Of course there are differences," she said. "However, now I feel that I'm sitting at the table of change."

Capt. Cheryl Brewer, of the Sheriff's Office community services division, agreed a more diverse staff fosters cultural understanding and bolsters trust in the community.

Taylor said that in addition to exploring incentives for prospective officers of color, the Statehouse could better support agencies by funding mandates that are already in place, such as the requirement that all officers wear body cameras. While the legislature passed the requirement in 2015, the state has never provided funding, leaving departments to foot the bill. Many agencies still don't have them, Taylor said.

Fant said the conversation Thursday was a beginning and she hopes to help organize several more before the end of the year.

Pendarvis said what she heard over the course of the discussion was encouraging.

"It let me know that we are on the right path, the path to change," she said.