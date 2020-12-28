John de la Howe, SC's oldest public school, finds new life in agriculture education

McCORMICK — This story could have ended many ways.

Four years ago, the remote John de la Howe campus in rural McCormick County, at the time serving as a state boarding school for kids kicked out of their local districts, lost its academic accreditation from the South Carolina Department of Education. A series of investigations since 2010 had turned up financial irregularities, including a document-shredding episode in the summer of 2010. The school's enrollment was dropping, loyal faculty were leaving and John de la Howe was on its third superintendent in six years.

The school, on 1,310 acres deeded to the state in 1797 for the education of poor boys and girls, faced permanent closure. Operating on and off as a rural school since the 1830s, John de la Howe has since 1918 been an independent state agency, with students boarding there since at least the 1920s.

Thousands of kids have passed through, as evidenced by the scores of loyal alumni who donate annually to the John de la Howe Foundation and piles of student records enclosed in aging manila folders found in the basement of John de la Howe Hall, itself built in 1938.

The history here is rich. Its original benefactor — John de la Howe himself — is buried in a tomb within an undisturbed 162-acre stand of woods on campus.

But by the time Sharon Wall arrived in June 2018 to assume leadership as the school's interim superintendent, a title later changed to president, just 20 students were enrolled.

South Carolina lawmakers decided its mission had to change, and a feasibility study in 2017 suggested an idea that quickly gained traction in a state where the largest industry — to the tune of $46 billion — is agriculture.

Wall immediately closed the school, dismissed 40 of the 55 employees, rallied support from lawmakers to fix its 72 decaying buildings and re-established the John de la Howe School as a school of agriculture for high school students. It is now the only residential high school for agriculture education in the nation.

On Aug. 15, after two years of work on a campus devoid of youths, 40 10th- and 11th-graders arrived to a campus with an all-new academic faculty, renovated residence halls, a new president, a new librarian, a new Aggies mascot, 70 head of cattle, uncounted chickens and herding dogs, seven horses, a donkey and a new lease on life.

Less than a month later, Gov. Henry McMaster signed legislation that transformed the school into the Governor's School for Agriculture at John de la Howe.

Sen. Gerald Malloy of Hartsville was chief sponsor of the bill creating the new school.

"It never received a 'no' vote," Malloy said.

Reached by phone, Wall said the school's previous mission of reforming boys and girls with behavior problems had run its course. John de la Howe was an orphanage and foster home for most of the 20th century, but shifted its mission to serving as an alternative school in the late 1980s. Its Wilderness Program for middle school boys was reserved for those with the most severe behavior problems, subjecting them to the elements to help them learn about teamwork and self-reliance.

"But school districts all have their own alternative schools now," Wall said.

Tim Keown, a Clemson graduate and agriculture education specialist, was named the school's president in January. Coming on in summer 2019 as the director of the education center, he traveled to nearly every county in the state to recruit students before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down his efforts.

He said he learned to be careful about saying anything negative about John de la Howe during his travels. Inevitably, wherever he went, he said, a former student would step forward and tell him how much they love the place, how leaders over the years always did their best.

"They grew up here," Keown said. "This was home. I have found this place is hallowed ground."

English teacher Stacy Platt, hired on this summer along with the rest of the faculty, grew up in McCormick County. Her brother, Brandon, while pursuing a master's degree in landscape architecture at the University of Georgia, drew up a campus master plan for John de la Howe.

"I wanted to help rebuild this school," said Platt, who, along with the school's math and social studies teachers, holds a doctoral degree.

The building where she teaches, Shiflet Family Life Center, has its own history. Constructed in the 1930s as an industrial education building, it was later converted into a hotel for the parents of students living on the campus. A dozen hotel rooms are still available on the building's third floor.

There are no hotels near John de la Howe. Hickory Knob State Park has cabins 11 miles away. The city of Abbeville is 17 miles away.

The center of campus since the state's takeover in 1918 is a half-mile long green with residence halls, otherwise known as cottages, for boys and girls at opposite ends. The president's house, currently office space, is on the boys' end.

Toward the center are the academic buildings: The Shiflet building is across the green from John de la Howe Hall, for some decades called simply the "administration building." This 1938-era structure will house academic classes again someday, Keown said. It recently got a new roof. Next door is the old Brice School building, built in the 1970s with the brown-brick architecture to match. Like almost all the other buildings on campus, it needs a new roof, and is waiting for a $5.8 million allocation from the state for a complete renovation.

That would be on top of more than $4 million in cleanup and repair work that the school's feasibility study recommended in 2017.

Students take four core academic classes in the mornings until noon and then pick up agriculture education classes through 3 p.m. after a lunch break. After-school "Ag-tivities" include the shotgun team, rodeo team, bass-fishing team and dog field-trial team. Students have to check into their residence halls regularly, and curfew is 9:30 p.m. Security officers staff the campus 24-7, and a gated entrance checks in all visitors.

Like other governor's schools, said Keith Belli, dean of the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences at Clemson University, John de la Howe wants "the best of the best." John de la Howe students can focus on natural resources management, horticulture or plant and animal systems.

"Annual salaries depending on the industry are competitive with just about anything," said Belli, who is on the school's governing board. "You hear about engineers getting paid a lot. Food science and technology, packaging science — it's right up there with engineers."

Keown said he has been able to recruit from urban settings where kids have no access to fields, as well as rural settings too poor and remote to recruit and sustain an agriculture education program.

"They can't get the teachers," said Keown, who himself ran a program at nearby Anderson School District 3's Crescent High School before working at Clemson University.

Prospects after school are bright, he said, with farm knowledge dying away rapidly but agriculture jobs still available everywhere.

"Some kids are just born Aggies," Keown said, "no matter where they are from."

Entrepreneur Zeb Portanova, CEO of the GM Opportunity Fund that is financing a $314 million agriculture technology campus in Hampton County, recently told students during a visit that he could hire every one of them "tomorrow," Keown said.

Seated in his tractor, Frank Dorn, the school's director of agriculture and forestry operations, joked with a reporter that most kids these days "don't know which end to hold a shovel." Dorn, who lives on a farm and spent a couple decades in the ag business, said building a school like John de la Howe today would be impossible.

"You can't find 1,300 acres for one campus anymore," Dorn said. "There's no other school like it anywhere."

At John de la Howe, after a morning of honors classes, students learn how to cut logs in a saw mill and castrate baby pigs with a scalpel. They also learn about GPS-assisted tractors and crop drones. It's not just cows, plows and sows anymore, Keown said.

Inside the Brice building is librarian Jennifer Brown, recruited to John de la Howe from Mars Hill University. Her brother is the head librarian for the McCormick County Library, and they worked together to land an $18,000 grant for their shared collections and shelving units.

Brown is full of ideas. She plans to build a hydroponic system to grow herbs, envisions opening a farm-to-table restaurant on campus someday, and is working on a composting project that, she hopes, will put black soldier flies to work on the school cafeteria's leftovers.

"If it weren't for this school, I wouldn't exist," Brown said.

Her grandparents met here: her grandmother was assistant to then-superintendent E.F. Gettys in the 1940s, and her grandfather came in to do the books.

Brown grew up in McCormick County and had always wanted to come back. She proudly relates the history of McCormick County, built on timber, hunting and fishing but founded as a gold-rush town after a vein of the precious stuff was discovered there in the 1850s.

"Economically it's hard to find work here," she said of her enthusiasm for coming back. "And this is meaningful work."

Malloy said the school, like the Governor's School for Science and Mathematics in his own town, will be a "boon" for McCormick.

"The good news is they are going to expand," Malloy said.

The Governor's School for Agriculture at John de la Howe is taking applications from rising 10th, 11th and 12th graders through Jan. 4. When the pandemic is under control there will be 80 slots available, which Keown hopes will happen by summer. The school's vision is to grow to 200 students in four years.

"We are a brand new institution in the state's oldest public school," Keown said.