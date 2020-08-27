'It's just a giant waste of time,' former Upstate grand juror says of the process

For a year, Terry Haselden dedicated one Friday morning a month to the Spartanburg County Grand Jury.

He’d arrive at the courthouse at about 9 a.m. and gather with his fellow grand jurors.

Typically, they were out before lunch.

In those few hours, Haselden said he and the other members of the jury would issue anywhere from 350 to 600 true bill indictments.

The state constitution gives every defendant the right to have their case heard by a grand jury, which is tasked with determining whether there is probable cause for the case to proceed. The step is intended to prevent unjust prosecution.

But Haselden said during his time as a grand juror, the group would sometimes vote on dozens of cases at a time, and had virtually no information about the vast majority charges.

“There are no constitutional safeguards with the grand jury system as it is practiced in South Carolina,” he said. "It's not serving any purpose."

It's a process that some judges, legislators and attorneys around the state have said is alarming. But circuit solicitors, who have to obtain indictments from the grand jury to prosecute a case, say the sheer volume of charges makes it impractical for jurors to scrutinize each one under the current system.

After the Post and Courier Greenville published a story detailing concerns that South Carolina's local grand juries rubber stamp indictments en masse, Haselden agreed to share his firsthand experience of how they work. His account offers a glimpse into county grand jury proceedings, which are closed to the public and not recorded.

Haselden, a workers compensation attorney in Spartanburg, was called to serve on the grand jury in 2013. As a lawyer, he had a basic understanding of how it worked and knew some local defense attorneys had issues with the process. But he was hopeful when he was called to serve.

"You never want to believe it's as bad as what you hear," he said.

He was disillusioned by what he found.

Most of the cases presented to the grand jury were from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, the largest law enforcement agency in the county. A representative from the Sheriff's Office, not the arresting officer in the cases, read through the indictments quickly and typically gave no specifics about each one, Haselden said.

Smaller agencies often grouped together and sent all of their indictments with one officer, who would present cases for all of them.

On a handful of occasions, law enforcement explained cases in detail, but for the most part, local officers plowed through charge after charge. The jurors almost never asked questions or expressed concern with how the proceedings were conducted, Haselden said.

"It was anything, basically, to save time," he said.

There were hold-over jurors who remained from the previous session to explain how the process worked to the new jurors. Haselden said they reinforced the idea that issuing true bills was a technicality.

"The general feeling was everyone wants to get in and out pretty quickly," he said.

In his time on the grand jury, Haselden said he can't remember a specific case in which the body issued a no bill indictment, which dismisses a charge for lack of probable cause. If they issued any, he said it was just a handful.

Though Haselden never formally voiced them, he had concerns about certain cases.

"When you see one agency has nine DUIs, all of which are accompanied by nine failure to stop charges and another agency with nine DUI cases, but they don't charge that other stuff, it makes you wonder," he said.

If the grand jury was serving its intended purpose, he said, he could have asked questions about those cases and learned details about each charge to make an informed decision.

"There's just no time spent on it," he said. "The way it's done, it's just a giant waste of time."