In a canceled COVID season, the Greenville Drive still found a way to win

There were no Friday Night Fireworks. No Thirsty Thursdays. No Reedy Rip'It mascot on top of the dugout leading fans in chants.
No baseball, period.
But amid all that the coronavirus societal shutdown wrought, the Greenville Drive managed to win.
The Drive organization has won the title as the best of Class A minor league baseball team, competing among 60 other organizations in the nation.
The 2020 Bob Frietas award given by industry publication Baseball America was awarded in each of minor league baseball's four divisions — Class AAA, Class AA, Class A and Short-Season/Rookie.
It's the second time for the Drive, which won the award in 2012.
Typically, the award is granted through multiple accomplishments, but this year organizations' commitment to community service took precedence as the COVID pandemic canceled the 2020 season and left teams to innovate.
“The Freitas Award is our chance to honor the entire operation of a minor league baseball team from the owner and general manager to the ticket taker and clubhouse manager,” said J.J. Cooper, Baseball America's executive director. "We look at a team's ability to connect with its community and provide a quality experience for fans. This year, the coronavirus pandemic wiped out an entire season. That meant that we put an even larger emphasis on a team's ability to serve its community."
It was supposed to be a celebration of the team's 15th season, all but one year of it played in the West End's Fluor Field with the replica Green Monster outfield wall that evokes the aura of Fenway Park, the home of the team's Major League affiliate, the Boston Red Sox.
But by late April, the team took to its digital advertising board outside the stadium to jest that the its rival in the South Atlantic League, the Charleston RiverDogs, were winless, as were Red Sox rivals New York Yankees.
There was hope that the season could be played in the summer, but that vanished as COVID cases soared.
So, the organization put its facility and marketing prowess to work in the community.
The ballpark was made available to Christ Church Episcopal School and Greenville Tech Charter High to conduct graduation ceremonies that followed social-distancing guidelines.
The team engaged the community with a United Way t-shirt promotion, "Safe at Home," that raised $5,000 for relief efforts, multiple food and blood donation drives and personal protective equipment distribution.
To keep the community culturally engaged, the Drive hosted events like Green Monster Mash Halloween, Homeplate Holiday Brunch, an Upstate Salute Veterans Day concert and others.
The efforts came not only as the season was canceled, but also with the specter of contraction of minor league teams, which the Drive organization and experts say they believe the team will survive.
As a result of the shutdown that only allowed scaled-down events, the organization lost $2.6 million in cash and had to restructure $12 million in debt.
"The Greenville Drive has long been known as Greenville’s front porch because of our ability to bring the community together,” Drive General Manager Eric Jarinko said. “This year has presented previously unimagined challenges to our ability to live up to that billing, so we have gotten creative and expanded our efforts to be a force for good and a source of hope in Greenville."
The team has won multiple awards, including in 2017 with the MiLB's prestigious John H. Johnson President’s Award, which honors the best minor league team among all classes. That same year, the Drive won the Sally League championship.