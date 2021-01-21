Historic Travelers Rest inn and park will be preserved, avoiding development pressure

TRAVELERS REST — The expanse of land, serving now as a golf range, stands out as a bit of an oddity just off Main Street, where within a matter of a decade the Swamp Rabbit Trail has created one of the most-vibrant urban villages in the Upstate.

In such a setting, development pressure typically means 20 acres of open land doesn’t stay unused for long.

But in this case, what is known as Spring Park will be preserved, as will the historic Spring Park Inn that for more than 150 years has anchored the property.

This month, the Travelers Rest Historical Society in partnership with conservation group Upstate Forever completed a deal that will protect the land and the inn from any future development.

Nell Anderson Gibson and family prepared the way for preserving the property by donating it to the historical society upon her death. Gibson lived in the home until she died in November at 89.

The inn, added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2019, played a central part in the history of Travelers Rest — literally serving as a resting place for travelers.

What is now the Swamp Rabbit Trail that sees thousands of cyclists and pedestrians pass right in front of the property was once the Swamp Rabbit railroad line.The inn became a popular train stop, according to a history compiled by the historical society. Today, it sits just back from the trail where a gazebo provides rest for cyclists and pedestrians. Nearby, new restaurants and shops thrive.

The inn itself dates back to 1820, when it was built by Aquilla Bradley at the northern bookend of Old Buncombe Road, according to the historical society. Three decades later, Chevis Montgomery bought the property and opened it as a stagecoach inn.

As the railroad came in the 1870s, Gibson's great-grandfather, Robert Wright Anderson, bought the property and created a railroad stop for guests. Later, Anderson's daughter, Minnie Anderson Hillhouse and her husband, Edward, named it the Spring Park Inn to advertise a natural spring on the property.

In 1941, Gibson's father inherited the property and closed the inn but rented rooms to local teachers, according to the historical society.

The South Carolina Conservation Bank, established by the legislature to preserve significant natural lands and historical sites across the state, helped fund the cost of the conservation easement.

“The Spring Park Inn is one of those properties that truly anchor a community’s sense of place,” Raleigh West, the conservation bank's executive director, said in a statement. “In this case, it’s the historic origin for the town’s name and, today, still provides a resting place for folks traveling along the Swamp Rabbit Trail."

The inn will be restored and become a museum and educational space run by the historical society.

“We feel very honored to have been entrusted with such a treasure that will benefit the entire community and region for years to come," said Rosemary Bomar, the historical society's president.