Hiring, promotion changes for Greenville sheriff's deputies intended to increase inclusion

GREENVILLE — The pain wasn't new to Capt. Cheryl Cromartie.

What she felt as she watched protests sweep through the country and across the Upstate last year in the wake of George Floyd's murder was an ache she had felt many times during her 28 years at the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

She's Black. But she's also blue.

She understood why the protestors were angry. She felt the same hurt. But she also understood what law enforcement faces every day. The danger, the stress, the frustration.

"You're on both sides of that fence," she said.

Over the course of nearly three decades in law enforcement, it was often a challenge to strike a balance between her identity as a Black woman and her identity as a deputy.

But following last year's protests, the agency she worked for formally acknowledged that struggle for the first time. Sheriff Hobart Lewis, who took the job in a special election in March 2020, approached Cromartie within days of the marches and asked her to invite all of the deputies of color to a sit down where they could voice concerns and ideas.

And so on June 22, dozens of deputies filled a conference room at Greenville County Square. Lewis planned to keep his distance to allow the group to speak candidly, but it soon became clear the assembled officers wanted to speak to him directly. Cromartie called him and he drove from the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center to join them.

Cromartie said she was surprised by the size of the crowd but more so by their openness. It felt as though they'd been waiting for the chance to speak their minds, she said.

The meeting stretched on for three hours, during which the deputies said it seemed it was harder for candidates of color to get a job with the agency and they didn't get a fair shake when it came to promotions. Cromartie and Chief Deputy Marcus Davenport were the only Black members of the agency's executive command staff. If they left, they deputies asked, who would replace them?

"They had some really tough questions that I didn't have the answers to," Lewis said.

In response, the Sheriff's Office has been revamping its promotion and recruitment processes to make them more inclusive.

Previously, Lewis said, the promotion process took about half a day. Criteria was unclear and the rationale behind each promotion went undocumented. Deputies voiced concern that advancement hinged more on personal relationships with certain officers rather than qualifications.

Now, the process takes two full days. Applicants must complete a written test and are ranked based on their performance. Then they are evaluated by a board of officers from other agencies to remove the possibility of partiality. The Sheriff's Office has only used the new system a handful of times so far but Lewis said its has resulted in a more diverse group of candidates.

The results of the tests and evaluations are logged.

"We don't have that many positions open for promotion but looking at the list we have to promote from, it's certainly a larger list and certainly more diverse," he said. "People have been encouraged."

The agency is also adjusting its requirements for new hires to broaden the pool of eligible candidates. In the past, if the Sheriff's Office discovered someone had used marijuana within five years of applying, they were immediately disqualified. The same was true if the agency learned about issues with credit.

Lewis said those restrictions were eliminating qualified candidates of all races from the process, particularly young people, recent college graduates and veterans. To address those issues, the agency has shortened its marijuana policy to one year and relaxed credit requirements.

In the months since the changes, the Sheriff's Office has made modest gains in racial diversity. The number of sworn officers working for the agency has grown from 425 to 496. In that same time, the portion of those deputies who are Black has grown from 11 percent to 12.5 percent. Greenville County's population is about 18 percent Black according to Census estimates.

Lewis said he is hopeful the changes will have a positive effect in the long term.

The agency is also in the process of establishing an Equity and Inclusion Division within the Sheriff's Office, an effort lead by Cromartie. The specifics of exactly what the new division will look like and how it will function are still taking shape.

Beyond structural changes, Lewis said he hopes to improve the culture of the agency to make it a better place for employees to work, regardless of race, religion or sexual orientation. And, if successful, he is hopeful that culture will allow the agency to better serve the community.

Cromartie said starting a dialogue is a step in the right direction.

"In the past, we wouldn't talk about these things because it's uncomfortable," she said. "But with everything surrounding the protests, George Floyd and everything police have been involved in, it was time to have that conversation."