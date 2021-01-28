Grist mill dating to the 1800s the focus of restoration effort, potential Fountain Inn park

FOUNTAIN INN — Thick vines have coiled themselves around the waterwheel that once brought the innerworkings of Jones Mill to life.

They climb the stone and sheet metal on the side of the small grist mill and have pried loose some of the rotting boards that cover its façade. Inside, gear work and weighty grinding stones sit as they have for decades, inert and gathering dust but still intact. The mud floor of the basement has been churned and chewed by the hooves of dozens of cows from a nearby pasture that have often sought shade there on hot days.

Cinder blocks and redbrick intermingle with centuries-old masonry, an amalgamation that tells the story of decades of updates and modifications for a mill that was active for more than 200 years. Enslaved people built it in the 1800s, years before the onset of the Civil War, and it was in operation until the early 1960s.

The building bears the scars of long neglect but still stands as a testament to Fountain Inn's history.

Earlier this year, a group of Upstate residents began the process of restoring Jones Mill to share that history with future generations.

The effort began when the Garrett family, which previously owned the property the mill sits on, donated it to the Fountain Inn Museum along with seed funding in hopes of seeing the building revitalized. From that act of generosity was born the Jones Mill Restoration Committee. The group is comprised of more than a half-dozen Fountain Inn residents committed to the effort.

Buddy Gray, the committee's chairman, said that he and the other members hope to turn Jones Mill into a functional centerpiece for a 9-acre park. An up-and-running grist mill, an amphitheater, a boardwalk along the creek and nature trails are all on the table as the process begins.

"We're going to try to make it an interactive learning experience," Gray said. "We've got some pretty good plans for it and, hopefully, even in the next couple of years it will be quite changed."

After the mill stopped producing grits and cornmeal roughly 60 years ago, it was briefly used as office space before being retired completely. As years passed, the woods grew up around it, making it all but invisible from nearby Jones Mill Road. The only sign of it, with the exception of a bit of its metal roof peeking through the foliage, was a recently erected historic marker.

This summer the restoration committee, aided by volunteers, spent days cutting back brush and downing trees around the building. There's still some landscaping to be done, but the mill now sits in a clearing.

On the southwest border of the property, a wire fence stretches across the edge of pastureland, blocking the path of the cattle who once sheltered in the historic structure.

Clearing the area around the building and installing the barrier are the first of four phases in restoring the building, according to Rick Owens, a senior project manager at Clemson University who's assisting on the project. Owens, a preservation specialist, has inspected and assessed the building, and estimates it would likely cost between $500,000 and $600,000 to complete.

Phase two, Owens said, will be stabilizing the building's foundation and updating its exterior to prevent further deterioration. That alone will likely cost $150,000, he said.

The committee has set up a GoFundMe page, website and Facebook page to spread awareness for the project and is exploring grant opportunities. The fundraising only recently started. Owens said the project will likely take the better part of a decade and will require strong community buy-in to be successful.

"We've got the high school just down the road, so there are a lot of partnership opportunities we can look into to help bring awareness to this," he said.

The goal, Owens said, is to restore the mill as close as possible to how it looked and functioned when it was built in in the 1800s. That means that while certain additions like the metal water wheel, which was likely installed in 1920s or 30s, will stay, other components — like the sheet metal exterior and redbrick entryway — will have to be replaced.

Steve Cox, a restoration committee member and former president of the Fountain Inn Museum Board of Directors, said the mill and the area surrounding it was once a popular gathering place for residents. A bend in Durbin Creek yards from the building served as a swimming hole for local kids and the grass around the three-story building offered a comfortable spot for family picnics. While the property has fallen into disrepair, he is excited by the prospect of restoring it to a hub of activity.

"We're talking about picnic areas, an amphitheater, there's all kind of things we could do out here. We get it established, we could have bluegrass concerts out here on weekends," Cox said. "It's never going to be a money maker, but it's about the culture and giving people a glimpse of the past."