Greer man indicted on 3 additional charges in US Capitol breach

A federal grand jury has indicted a Greer man on seven charges, including three new charges, related to his alleged involvement in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

William Robert Norwood III was indicted March 19. He was arrested Feb. 25 by FBI agents at a home in Greenville.

Norwood bragged in a family Facebook chat that he assaulted law enforcement and stole police equipment inside the Capitol. He said beforehand that he planned to dress in black as Antifa. Afterward, he said, “It worked ... I got away with things that others were shot or arrested for.”

He also texted the group a photo of himself wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat and what appears to be a U.S. Capitol Police tactical vest.

When agents searched a box trailer Norwood used as storage, they located a Capitol Police helmet and tactical vest, and when they searched his vehicle they found a coaster that he took from inside the Capitol, according to testimony by an FBI special agent at an initial detention hearing in Greenville.

Norwood was initially charged with theft of government property, obstruction of Congress, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority. He was indicted on each of those charges. In addition, he was indicted on charges of entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol building; disorderly conduct in the Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

He has not been indicted in any direct acts of violence in the case.

Norwood was ordered held in detention by U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin McDonald following the March 1 hearing. He has since been transferred from the Spartanburg County Jail and is being held in custody at a District of Columbia Department of Corrections jail.

At his initial hearing, Norwood said that though he told his family of assaulting police and stealing their equipment, he actually sought to protect some officers from attacks and had only said he assaulted officers to “sound tough.” He said he took the vest and helmet from an equipment pile outside the Capitol building.

McDonald said at the detention hearing that he didn’t find Norwood’s testimony “entirely credible” and that he was concerned about Norwood’s own words to his family about assaulting police.

Though nearly 350 defendants have been charged in the Capitol breach so far, most have been released on some sort of bond. Norwood and about 55 others remain in jail.

Federal prosecutors are preparing to begin a process of engaging in plea talks with many of the defendants as soon as this week, according to The Washington Post.

Norwood is one of four South Carolina men charged in the Capitol riot.

Andrew Hatley was charged with breaking into the U.S. Capitol building after investigators used GPS data and a selfie Hatley allegedly took inside the Capitol.

Elias Irizarry, 19, a freshman at The Citadel and Elliot Bishai, 20, both from Fort Mill, were each charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted buildings, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.