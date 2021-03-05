Greenville's Confederate monument stuck on Main Street as Heritage Act awaits court ruling

The fervor to remove the Confederate monument in downtown Greenville was palpable during a summer of protest that prompted promises to act.

In the cold months that followed, the streets went quiet and so did calls for the removal of symbols associated with white supremacy. Now, with the coming of spring, the demand for action is heating up again.

But the prospect of removing the Confederate soldier from North Main Street in the near future is dim.

It all rests on the state of South Carolina's Heritage Act, according to leaders who would like to move the statue into a nearby historic cemetery. The law makes it illegal for anyone to remove or rename historic markers without a super-majority approval by the state Legislature.

The new legislative session has been filled with debate over abortion laws, the fate of the Santee-Cooper utility and a state budget crafted amid a public health and economic crisis. But looming is a potential game-changer: The state Supreme Court has been asked to rule on whether the Heritage Act is legal.

"I'm just hoping the Supreme Court will just come on and rule on this thing," State Rep. Chandra Dillard, who represents Greenville, told The Post and Courier. "You know, rule one way or another."

The issue has simmered since last summer when state Attorney General Alan Wilson issued an opinion that stated the Heritage Act's requirement for a two-thirds majority of the legislature to approve any change is unconstitutional and asked the Supreme Court to settle the issue.

But as of this week, there is no indication the court will rule soon.

"We have no idea when we might hear anything, and there have been no new developments, as far as I know," attorney general's office spokesman Robert Kittle said.

The opinion is related to a lawsuit challenging the Heritage Act and filed by the wife of the late state Sen. Clementa Pinckney, a Lowcountry pastor who was among nine killed in a Charleston church in 2015 by a white supremacist. The massacre led to the Confederate flag's removal from the Statehouse grounds within weeks.

The removal of symbols and the like typically comes after a salient and often tragic event, Dillard said. Last summer saw a cascade of removals following protests sparked in large part by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. In South Carolina, it resulted in the stripping of John C. Calhoun's name from Clemson University's honors college and the removal of a towering statue of his likeness over Marion Square in Charleston.

The Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that included rioters in the halls of Congress with Confederate flags kept the issue of symbolism brewing, Dillard said, but legislative action is slow. Currently, there are competing bills to repeal the act or strengthen it, but "none of that is moving," Dillard said.

Meanwhile, Black Lives Matter activist Bruce Wilson, who led protests that filled downtown Greenville streets last summer, has renewed the call to protest at the Confederate monument.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

He held a news conference at the monument last weekend. The next day, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the country's largest Muslim civil rights advocacy group, called for the Greenville monument to be removed. The monument was the site of a heated standoff last August between BLM protesters and defenders of the Confederate symbol. Police managed the crowd as militiamen in tactical gear stood watch with semi-automatic rifles.

Wilson renewed calls for Mayor Knox White and the city to remove the statue.

The monument, which includes the statue of a Confederate soldier atop a pedestal along with inscriptions honoring Gen. Robert E. Lee and presenting the “Lost Cause” narrative, has been a hotspot since August 2017. Protesters and monument defenders bearing Confederate flags first were separated by police following the Charlottesville, Va., riots over removal of Lee's statue there.

At the time, White said the city would work toward erecting a plaque at the site "contextualizing" the placement of the monument at the turn of the 20th century. Three years later, the plaque does not exist.

Following the protests last summer, White said the city would call for the monument to be moved into a portion of the Springwood Cemetery, just yards from its current location and where Confederate dead are buried.

This week, Wilson told The Post and Courier that he wants to see action or will renew protests downtown. He said he wants the city to remove the statue and pursue legal action against the state.

"I'm pushing him to follow through on his word for that," Wilson said. "If all of that fails, then I'm going to have another rally at the statue."

At the moment, White told The Post and Courier the city is waiting for direction from the state on whether it can move the monument. The City Council, he said, has stated its position that the city should have the right to choose what happens with symbols on city-maintained property.

"It's our long-standing public position that cities should retain control of city-owned property, including monuments," White said.

But, he said, the city will seek resolution "through the political and legislative process."

In two weeks, White said, the council is scheduled to vote on naming Dillard as its "history and heritage advisor," who will serve as a legislative liaison in the removal effort and beyond in the broader cause of promoting recognition and respect for the Black community.

Dillard has said she supports the city moving the monument and then seeking a waiver, but can't make the call.

Otherwise, local governments are limited even as people want answers one way or another, she said.

"The public might understand the noose that's around the neck of local governments, but I don't think they really care either," she said. "When you're an elected official and have to follow policy, that's the way of the world, and I don't know how to convey that. I know people are aggravated."