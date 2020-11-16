Greenville Zoo's Masai giraffe pair expecting third calf in the next few weeks, city says

GREENVILLE — Autumn, the Greenville Zoo's 14-year-old Masai giraffe, is pregnant and expected to give birth later this month or in early December, according to a statement from the city.

This will be the third calf born to Autumn and Miles, the zoo's 11-year-old male giraffe, who are both in Greenville as part of a breeding program with the Species Survival Plan.

The SSP monitors and makes breeding recommendations for captive populations of animals to avoid removing animals from the wild by maintaining healthy and genetically viable populations.

Masai giraffes were declared endangered last year as the subspecies' population has been halved over the past three decades.

"Every birth helps as far as the species goes," said Christine Dear, the Greenville Zoo's animal care supervisor.

The staff used hormone analysis to confirm that Autumn was expecting.

Miles and Autumn's first calf, Kiden, was born in 2018 and was sent to a zoo in Oregon to be paired with a male giraffe in April. Their second calf, Kellan, was born in June 2019 and is still at the Greenville Zoo, and will likely be relocated next year.

Dear said veterinary and zoo staff will be on hand to monitor Autumn's condition for the remainder of the pregnancy and through the birth.

"The plan is to let nature take its course," she said. "She is an experienced mother, she's done this, she knows what she's doing. But we want to be ready to intervene just in case."