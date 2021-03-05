Greenville Zoo's baby giraffe needs a name. The highest bidder wins.

GREENVILLE — Want a say in naming the Greenville Zoo's newest addition?

You'll have to be the highest bidder — and bidding is now open for the female baby giraffe born weeks ago before a global online audience.

On the first day of bidding, March 5, the total had exceeded $2,000 by 3 p.m.

It's a departure for how the Greenville Zoo's past baby giraffes have been named, which relied on a more-democratic process where zoo donors could submit suggestions from which the winning name was picked.

But money is needed, particularly as the zoo recovers from financial losses during the coronavirus pandemic and pays for needed capital projects to maintain national accreditation.

"This is a unique opportunity for a generous individual donor at a time when raising funds for the zoo is critical," Lydia Thomas, Greenville Zoo Foundation executive director, told The Post and Courier on the first day of bidding. "While we’ve held various naming contests in the past, other zoos have recently received tremendous support through this auction format."

Still, the naming auction isn't a complete laissez-faire opportunity.

The zoo must approve the name and will throw out anything deemed inappropriate, including names that are "political, disrespectful, discriminatory or profane."

Want to promote your business? Those types of names aren't outright banned, but they are discouraged and also could be deemed ineligible. If the giraffe is transferred, there's no guarantee another zoo will keep the name.

The winning bidder when the auction closes March 14 will also get a private meeting with the calf.

The baby was born around 2:30 p.m. Feb. 21, to 15-year-old mom Autumn, and at 6 feet tall was standing on her own within 40 minutes. The birth was broadcast via webcam, and viewers can still see the live feed to see Autumn and her new calf interact.

It was Autumn's sixth pregnancy. Miles is the dad.

The birth is part of the Greenville Zoo’s participation in the breeding program sanctioned by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The “species survival plan” ensures genetic diversity of the endangered species and involves giraffes being transferred to different zoos to breed.

The Masai giraffe is the largest giraffe subspecies and is found in southern Kenya and Tanzania, according to the zoo foundation.

Over the past three decades, it is estimated that populations of giraffes in the wild have decreased by as much as 40 percent. Less than 35,000 remain in the wild.