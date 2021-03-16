Greenville Zoo's baby giraffe draws $14K bid to pick the name

GREENVILLE — Sure, the name of Greenville Zoo's new baby giraffe is a burning question.

But another has been answered. How much would someone pay for the right to pick it?

Turns out, the magic number is $14,200.

The Greenville Zoo Foundation auctioned off naming rights to the highest bidder in a 10-day fundraiser that began with more than $2,000 bid on the first day, March 5. The winning amount was announced March 16 in a message to zoo donors.

The female calf was born to 15-year-old Autumn on Feb. 21.

It was a departure from more-democratic naming contests of the past in which zoo donors were invited to suggest names followed by a vote.

Zoo foundation director Lydia Thomas said the auction provides vital funding that "will help build a stronger zoo and support conservation around the world."

The zoo is recovering from financial losses during the coronavirus pandemic and faces a host of of capital projects necessary to maintain national accreditation.

There will still be some quality control. The zoo must approve the name and will throw out anything deemed inappropriate, including names that are “political, disrespectful, discriminatory or profane.” Under the rules, it is possible the giraffe's name could be associated with a business but that may be ruled ineligible.

The winning bidder gets a private meeting with the calf.

Born on an early Sunday afternoon, the 6-foot-tall giraffe was standing on her own within 40 minutes. The birth was broadcast via webcam to a global audience, and viewers can still view the live feed to see Autumn and her new calf interact.

This was Autumn’s sixth pregnancy. Miles is the dad.

The birth is part of the Greenville Zoo’s participation in the breeding program sanctioned by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The "species survival plan" ensures genetic diversity of the endangered species and involves giraffes being transferred to different zoos to breed.

The Masai giraffe is the largest giraffe subspecies and is found in southern Kenya and Tanzania, according to the zoo foundation.

Over the past three decades, it is estimated that populations of giraffes in the wild have decreased by as much as 40 percent. Fewer than 35,000 remain in the wild.