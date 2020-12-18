Greenville YMCA's food relief effort gets a holiday boost with gifts for kids in need

A handful of Santa hats added a festive feel as brown-bagged food was carted and carried to waiting vehicles. A pile of gifts ensured children at the day's destinations received an extra dose of Christmas cheer.

YMCA of Greenville, which since May has distributed food to about 100 families in the area weekly, added an extra layer on Friday with presents for kids ranging from infants to high-schoolers. A few dozen volunteers and YMCA staff members gathered at St. Matthew United Methodist Church mid-morning to load food and packages into trunks and buses.

The cargo was bound primarily for nine area motels. Some of the families on the receiving end have resided in motel rooms for years or months, while others are there under temporary circumstances.

"The logistics of this, trying to make sure a hundred families are fed a week, requires ordering food, packing food, delivering food, making sure that we're answering the needs they have," said Diana Watson, chief philanthropy officer for YMCA of Greenville. "These motel rooms, many of them, only have a microwave. Most of them do not have a refrigerator, so we have to order foods that really suit the families that we're serving."

Watson said much of the food is currently purchased through Aldi. Each bag of food accounts for about 10 meals and costs between $20 and $25 to assemble. At about 10 pounds per bag, multiplied by 100 bags a week over the course 35 weeks, the physical weight of the effort serves to underline the impact.

The YMCA has partnered with a number of organizations as part of the effort. St. Matthew United Methodist Church, located next to Caine Halter Family YMCA on Cleveland Street, loaned out classroom space that was unused during the pandemic for packing and storing the bags. Multiple nonprofits chipped in with funding, donations, volunteers and food preparation. CARES Act funding helped bridge the financial gap.

"The community has rallied behind this effort to help families in a way that's really unprecedented," said YMCA of Greenville President and CEO Scot Baddley. "The Y has been working on food relief since May, and every week it brings to light new and difficult challenges for families. To see volunteers in Greenville get behind this and say 'you're not going to be dismissed, we're going to take care of you, embrace you.' It means so much."

Watson said some of the families are among the group the YMCA has helped since May. Others, however, have been able to improve their circumstances due to assistance from the YMCA and other members of the community.

"Those, to me, are the best stories, when we hear the ability to move on from the motels," Watson said. "But until then we're doing everything we can to point resources in their direction and just provide that little assistance they may need involving a bag of food."

Among the volunteers on Friday were a few alumni from the YMCA's Youth in Government program. Alex Knowlin, who lives in Bluffton but happened to be in Boiling Springs, responded to an online call for help from the program's executive director, Mary Capers Bledsoe.

Knowlin said he had an available vehicle and jumped at the chance to "hand out all those gift bags that everyone has been so generous to put together and hopefully makes some Christmases easier."

In addition to the food, Watson said 82 children received gifts Friday as part of the effort.

"It's just been an amazing effort to see all of it come together," she said, "to make this a brighter Christmas for all of these families."