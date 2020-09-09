Greenville vape shop owner accused of evading $60K in taxes

A Greenville vape shop owner was arrested Wednesday after state agents say he misreported his income to avoid paying more than $60,000 in sales tax.
He faces four charges of tax evasion for allegedly underreporting sales from 2015-2018 at VaporWize in Greenville by more than $1 million, according to warrants provided by the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
The Post and Courier Greenville is not including his name because he has not been convicted.
According to the statement, the owner reported $178,801 in sales in that three year period, but actually brought in more than $1.2 million.
If convicted, each charge could carry up to 5 years in prison or a $10,000 fine.