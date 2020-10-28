You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Greenville, Upstate SC under tropical storm warning as Zeta approaches

zeta
Buy Now

The Upstate is under a tropical storm warning as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta approach the area.

Greenville County and surrounding areas are under a tropical storm warning as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta approach the Upstate, according to the National Weather Service.

A flash flood watch is also in effect in areas throughout the region starting at midnight and continuing into Thursday afternoon.

It is possible the storm will bring heavy rain and strong winds to the Upstate powerful enough to down trees, block roads with debris, blow over signs and fences, and damage unanchored outbuildings and mobile homes.

Residents should plan for moderate flooding. Rescues and evacuations in certain areas may be necessary.

Road conditions will likely become hazardous as rivers and creeks spill over their banks and low lying areas fill with water.  Power outages are also likely.

Forecasters predict sustained winds of between 20 and 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, according to Greenville County Emergency Management. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain is possible, according to NWS, with up to 6 inches possible in higher elevations.

Tropical storm conditions will begin Wednesday night and likely continue into Thursday afternoon. 

Public schools in Anderson, Greenville, Oconee and Pickens counties are closed Thursday.

Follow Conor Hughes on Twitter at @ConorJHughes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News