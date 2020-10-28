Greenville, Upstate SC under tropical storm warning as Zeta approaches

Greenville County and surrounding areas are under a tropical storm warning as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta approach the Upstate, according to the National Weather Service.
A flash flood watch is also in effect in areas throughout the region starting at midnight and continuing into Thursday afternoon.
It is possible the storm will bring heavy rain and strong winds to the Upstate powerful enough to down trees, block roads with debris, blow over signs and fences, and damage unanchored outbuildings and mobile homes.
Residents should plan for moderate flooding. Rescues and evacuations in certain areas may be necessary.
Road conditions will likely become hazardous as rivers and creeks spill over their banks and low lying areas fill with water. Power outages are also likely.
Forecasters predict sustained winds of between 20 and 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, according to Greenville County Emergency Management. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain is possible, according to NWS, with up to 6 inches possible in higher elevations.
Tropical storm conditions will begin Wednesday night and likely continue into Thursday afternoon.
Public schools in Anderson, Greenville, Oconee and Pickens counties are closed Thursday.