Greenville to keep interim police chief until December, then decide to hire him or search

Greenville will likely make a decision in December on whether to reopen its suspended search for a new police chief or to tap interim Chief Howie Thompson to lead the department full time, according to city spokeswoman Beth Brotherton.
The city put its candidate search on hold in late May after the coronavirus pandemic made it difficult to continue the process.
Thompson, who became interim following former Chief Ken Miller's resignation last December, was not initially in the running for the permanent job because of his limited command experience, Brotherton said. But the city has since changed its position and is now considering giving him the job.
Brotherton said his performance in the past 10 months has impressed city leadership.
"City Manager (John McDonough)'s feeling is 'let's give him a year on the job then evaluate,'" she said.
The city's decision will also be influenced by the findings the Citizen's Advisory Panel on Public Safety. The panel, which is assessing subjects such as the department's use of body cameras and its use of force policy, is slotted to present its final report to City Council on Oct. 11.
"We said, let's get through this major public review," Brotherton said. "Then we'll revisit the police chief issue by the end of the year."
Thompson has been heavily involved in the panel's deliberations, Brotherton said.