Greenville teacher starting pay raised to $42.5K, more than $6K over new SC minimum

GREENVILLE — Teachers in Greenville County public schools can now expect to earn no less than $42,515.

The new minimum salary was set in a special called meeting on June 15 during which school board members unanimously approved a $1,000 bump in pay for all teachers, including new hires with no experience.

"It will go on our website tonight," Greenville County Superintendent Burke Royster said of the increase.

Royster said the additional pay will help with recruiting. The district has 600 positions to fill by the fall, he said, including 39 new teachers at Fountain Inn High School.

The $1,000 bump comes from a pending state-mandated increase for teachers statewide, Royster said. He said the teacher pay increases will largely — but likely not entirely — be covered by a $72 million line item currently included in both the House and Senate versions of the 2021-2022 state budget. The state's entire spending package will be finalized later this month, but Greenville County officials are confident it will go through.

Statewide, minimum teacher salaries will be $36,000 in the coming school year — up from $29,000 three years ago — but Greenville County will add more than $6,500 to that amount. It makes starting and average teacher pay in Greenville, the state's largest school district, among the top five in the state, Royster said.

South Carolina's school districts use local property taxes to supplement what the state provides as they compete to recruit and retain teachers, which creates wide disparities across the state in what teachers earn.

Tuesday's change to teacher salaries necessitated increasing the 2021-2022 budget for Greenville Schools by nearly $7.2 million. Greenville County's total spending plan for public schools is now $721.9 million.

To balance the budget, Royster asked school board members to dip into the district's $250 million fund balance. Going into next year, the school district had already anticipated a nearly $23 million deficit. Tuesday's changes increase that deficit by an additional $6.8 million.

Several school board members said they were concerned about the additional deficit spending, but Royster said growth in Greenville County over the next five years would cover the expenditures.

"Will this affect our bond rating?" school board member Roger Meeks asked.

"No, sir," Royster said. "A planned utilization of fund balance given our healthy fund balance should not affect our bond rating whatsoever."

Board member Lisa Wells said the school district also has the option going forward, if growth projections do not pan out, to scale back annual teacher raises. As it stands, Greenville County's raises outpace state raises considerably.

"It would be one of the last things we would recommend," Royster said.

Contributing to the deficit, Royster said, is that district personnel underestimated the cost of a separate retroactive pay increase of 2 to 3 percent for teachers that board members approved earlier this spring. Salaries for teachers, which normally rise annually, were frozen during the pandemic.

The night was not just devoted to teachers. The district also incorporated state-mandated increases to wages for bus drivers and health workers in the district. Health workers include school nurses, audiologists, and occupational and physical therapists. All of these employees will get a $1,000 increase to their annual pay.

New bus drivers, meanwhile, will get a 7 or 8 percent increase to their hourly wage, which was already increased somewhat earlier this year. Hourly pay will increase from $16.32 to $16.57. More experienced drivers already received a raise in excess of the state mandate. More experienced school bus drivers in Greenville earn as much as $20.21. This is two and a half times higher than the state minimum of $7.85.

"I am just amazed that they would think they can support themselves when you can't hardly get a meal at Chick-Fil-A for $7.85," board chairwoman Lynda Leventis-Wells said.

Post and Courier Columbia reporter Seanna Adcox contributed to this report.