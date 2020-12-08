Greenville superintendent gains control of attendance plan, sets sights on high schools

Greenville school board trustees have ceded control over the district's attendance plans to their superintendent, Burke Royster, for the remainder of the school year.

The move completes what had been a gradual trend by the board since August to let Royster call the shots on how many students can safely attend school at any time amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Royster made the recommendation during a nearly five-hour committee meeting on Tuesday morning, arguing efficient and effective decision-making should be a priority when dealing with daily changes in staff availability, the prevalence of coronavirus in the community and infection rates within schools.

The trustees agreed with him in a 12-0 decision.

Royster said his administrative team is also close to sorting out an attendance plan that will have high-school students back in class at least three or four days a week by Jan. 19. But he said he was just as prepared to shut schools down if necessary.

"I do not take lightly returning the system to 100 percent virtual, not lightly at all," Royster said. "I do not take lightly any of these decisions."

Employees, students and members of the community prefer quick, decisive action, he said. School districts that let board members convene meetings to determine attendance plans tend to be less consistent, he added. Public boards must post meetings 24 hours in advance and have a quorum present to make policy.

The move by the state's largest school district means that all responsibility for attendance plans and daily work schedules of about 80,000 people lies in the hands of a single person.

Royster said that although he felt the pressure of that responsibility keenly, he never makes decisions in isolation. A team of assistant superintendents — in consultation with medical experts — and district staff and students contribute to decisions, too.

"One question we always ask is, 'Do you see any issue or problems for us to continue doing what we are doing moving forward?" Royster said. "Whether it is the Bon Secours or PRISMA health care systems or DHEC, it's always a question we ask. At no point have they said, 'You should not move forward.'"

His track record since August has been to recommend students spend more time in the physical classroom.

According to the board's motion on Tuesday, Royster will determine, based on various factors and data, "how to operate the School District, groups of schools, or individual schools within the School District on different attendance plans ranging from 100 percent virtual to 100 percent in-person for the 2020-2021 school year." The factors and data are:

DHEC Community incidence data

GCS internal statistics

Ability to appropriately staff facilities

Ability to maintain DHEC-recommended protocols

Monitoring of local hospital/ICU bed utilization

Consultation with state and local public health and medical authorities

Data from the Qualtrics National COVID-19 School Response Dashboard and other research from major universities and public health agencies

Other exigent circumstances

Spread remains high in the community, but Royster presented evidence Tuesday that people working or studying within the district are infected with coronavirus at half the rate of the public at large. The two-week incidence rate per 100,000 people within Greenville County Schools was 347.6 on Dec, 1. For the county, it was 652.7.

The Post and Courier has previously reported that pulling student and staff data apart, adults in the district — that is, teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians and district staff — are in fact infected at roughly double the community rate. The relatively low incidence rate among the district's 74,000 children brings the overall average down.

Still, Royster said, infections and close-contact quarantines among students and district staff are, in the vast majority of cases, due to COVID-19 exposures outside school walls. Everyone appears safer, in other words, at school.

COVID-19 is taxing the Greenville County Schools staff, Royster said. The district has 13 school nurse openings and therefore decided last week to reject the state's offer of free rapid-result COVID-19 tests. No one is available, he said to administer those tests.

"They are a key person to the contact tracing, dealing with people who think they might be positive, and helping with people who are symptomatic," Royster said of nurses. These duties come on top of regular in-school illnesses and responsibilities for the distribution of student medications. "They are doing all we could possibly ask them to do and more, and we are short of them."

Board member Sarah Dulin asked whether, due to teacher substitute shortages, it might be a good idea for teachers in quarantine to be allowed to return to work if they can show a negative test result after five days of exposure. The CDC recently said this was acceptable in lieu of a full 10-day quarantine for those without symptoms.

Royster said he did not have enough people to track that teachers are testing with the right test on the right day and were clear to return to work.

"Right now we don't have the personnel to do that," Royster said. "Right now we are strained."

The school year started with a hybrid attendance plan that had a quarter of students attending any given day. That attendance plan relied on a board-approved framework that tied attendance to weekly Department of Health and Environmental Control reports on the community spread of coronavirus in Greenville County. If community spread was "high," attendance was supposed to stay at 25 percent. Five-day attendance relied on low spread or a vaccine.

On Sept. 16, with community spread still "medium" or "high," the board let Royster consider additional metrics for increasing in-person days for students, namely additional weight on the rate of coronavirus in the community per 100,000 people, in-school adherence to social-distancing protocols, and the level of spread in schools and staffing.

Today, all elementary school kids not in the district's all-online "virtual academy" attend classes every day, able to maintain social distancing with plexiglass barriers and masks. Middle schools are at full attendance four days a week and will bump up to five days after Christmas break.

High schools are in schools just two days a week, at most. Some students needing tutoring in failing classes are also attending remediation on Fridays.

Royster announced on Tuesday that, empowered with the board's vote, his administration is aggressively pursuing a way to get more high school students back in class each day. His staff is working on two scenarios. One has most students attending classes in-person three days one week and four days the following week — seven days in-person every two weeks. Students needing remediation would attend four days a week. Royster called this the 70/80 percent plan. Another scenario has all students attending classes 15 days out of every 20, for 75 percent in-person attendance.

Maintaining social distancing would be impossible, and therefore unsafe, if all high school students were in the building at the same time. Class sizes in high school are larger, as are the children themselves, meaning that even plexiglass barriers could not keep the kids far enough apart.

As coronavirus cases in Greenville County continue to surge, Royster said his team would most closely watch whether infections in schools outpace those in the community. If too few adults are available to supervise students at a school, he said, he would also shut it down.

The attendance decisions reached Tuesday do not include the 22,000 students who opted for the district's "virtual academy" and are attending classes all online this year. Roughly 52,000 opted for the hybrid/in-person attendance option.