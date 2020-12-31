Greenville schools to reopen Monday on schedule as Upstate COVID-19 surge continues

GREENVILLE — Public health and school officials met early Thursday and reached a decision that students and staff are safer inside schools than not given the rapid spread of coronavirus in Greenville County.

With that, according to an announcement from schools spokesman Tim Waller on Thursday afternoon, classes will be back in session as normal Monday morning.

The tipping point for closing schools, Waller wrote, will be when too many staff are out sick to keep children supervised and buildings open safely. Those decisions will be reached school by school.

"As Dr. Royster has stated before, the evidence is strong that our existing safety protocols are preventing the spread of COVID in our schools," Waller wrote. "In fact, public health officials believe a failure to return to school will make the situation worse, because it is clear people have not been following pandemic guidance over the last 10 days."

The statement marks a change in policy for Superintendent Burke Royster, who had told the district's governing trustees repeatedly this fall that the schools would shut down if cases suddenly surged in the county.

The seven-day moving daily average of cases on Sept. 1 in Greenville County was 57. It is now 454.

The announcement from Greenville County Schools, the state's largest school system, came within minutes of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announcing the latest statistics on COVID-19 disease spread in the state.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Greenville County tallied 462 cases on Thursday, most in the state by a margin of more than 200. The second highest number of cases in the state was reported in Richland and York counties, which tied at 253. Lexington had 237, and Charleston had 235.

"When students and employees are in school for 7-1/2 hours each day where protocols are implemented and monitored, those actions help to mitigate the spread of COVID in our community, as compared to when individuals are free to gather with little to no monitoring," Waller wrote.

The school district's decision comes as middle schools will on Monday for the first time since last March be in session five days a week at full capacity, minus those students whose parents enrolled them in virtual school this fall. Until the winter holidays, middle schools were already operating at 100 percent attendance but only Monday through Thursday. Elementary school students have been at full attendance, five days a week since early November.

High school students will remain at 40 percent attendance Monday through Thursday, bumping up to 75 percent attendance when second semester starts on Jan. 19.

Waller wrote that staff absent due to coronavirus-related exposure or infection is a third now what it was when classes ended Dec. 18. The plan, he wrote, is to put individual schools on "100-percent eLearning" if not enough staff are able to report for work.