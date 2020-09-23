Greenville schools to put 1st grade back in class 5 days a week; kindergarten is next

In a move meant to address the pressing childcare and learning needs of Greenville County's youngest children, the state's largest school district announced Wednesday morning a strategy that will soon get first-graders back in schools five days a week.

Greenville County Superintendent Burke Royster confirmed the plan he has been hinting at for days and said he would announce a similar plan for Kindergarten and 4K students in the next 10 days. Any plan, he said, must ensure the health and safety of all students and staff amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Attendance will ramp up over three weeks, starting next week, under the plan announced Wednesday. First-graders will have their first day of full attendance on Wednesday, Sept. 30, but will continue to have Fridays at home through Oct. 9. Starting Oct. 12, they will attend class everyday including Fridays.

Similarly, five-day attendance will start for students in upper-level career-center programs and "self-contained" special education students at the middle- and high-school levels starting Sept. 30. These students will continue to stay home on Fridays.

This plan would keep preschool kids and those in second through fifth grades on the existing two-day in-person attendance plan, with three days online. The roughly 30 percent of elementary-school children already in the district's virtual academy would also continue their online learning at home.

Royster said the larger class sizes in middle and high school would make a full attendance plan at those levels impossible so long as the state recommends six-foot distancing.

Some parents have complained for weeks that their youngest children cannot learn to read on a computer and that parents do no have the skillsets to fill in learning gaps best addressed by professional educators. Six parents spoke to school board members Tuesday night and all advocated for five-day attendance.

One of them, Kimberly Wooten, broke into tears describing the struggles of her first-grade daughter. In written comments submitted ahead of Tuesday's meeting, Greenville mother Sara Head said her family considered a range of private-school options when they learned public schools would not be open five days a week this fall — but all proved too expensive.

"The amount of tears which were shed this summer by my entire family were immeasurable," Head wrote. "This ruined family memories, it ruined time with our children, it provoked arguments that were not necessary."

Family struggles, however, have been weighed against public health and the health of employees, Royster said.

Fortunately, he said, the spread of coronavirus in schools has been minimal. While 279 students were in quarantine as of Tuesday due to COVID-19, just 21 are there due to exposure in school facilities. The other children in quarantine are there because of exposure to people outside of schools.

The superintendent said the five-day attendance plan will be possible at all elementary schools for first-graders.

Expanding that to other grades will depend entirely on individual sites being able to maintain six feet of distance between everyone within their buildings.

They will accomplish this in first grade, he said, by having teachers' aides taking some children into otherwise empty classrooms for parts of the day's instruction. Children will also have more frequent recess breaks.

The plan could prove trickiest at those schools in the district with the highest overall population of in-person students. At these schools, Royster said, staff will have to be especially vigilant as students enter and exit the building — those times when kids could potentially cluster in hallways.

The Post and Courier received attendance data this week that shows fewer than 20 percent of students at seven elementary schools in the district opted for virtual instruction:

Augusta Circle (8.2 percent virtual)

Stone Academy (15.5 percent)

Sterling School (16.6 percent)

Tigerville (17.9 percent)

Skyland (17.9 percent)

Mountain View (18.9 percent)

Monaview (19.1 percent)

"That's just additional responsibility and effort and work for the principals and the teachers and the staff at that school because they are having to handle a larger total number," Royster said. "But what a teacher is dealing with in their individual classroom, that workload won't be any different from a school that has 40 percent going to virtual school and the school that has 10 percent."

School board member Derek Lewis said Tuesday night that all families face a need for childcare across the county and the move for five-day instruction would at least help the youngest, most vulnerable of children.

Greenville County will not be the first school district in the region to have students in school five days a week. Anderson School District 5 and Pickens County are among several around the state that are doing this. Greenville County's strategy, in contrast to these, holds as its central tenet the maintenance of six feet distance among students and teachers.

"Part of Greenville County's success has been its incremental approach," Royster told board members at their regular meeting Tuesday night.

The school district is also investigating whether plexiglass barriers between students might work equally as well as social distancing, Royster said. The district plans to submit height and width specs on barriers to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for feedback on best designs. Theoretically, dividers would enable schools to fit more students into classrooms. Royster spoke with DHEC officials Wednesday morning about the barriers and said he would speak with them again on Friday.

"Their current guidance on utilization of plexiglass is that it it 'likely' and 'probably,' they use both of those descriptors in (the barrier's) effectiveness at mitigating, i.e. replacing, the six feet," Royster. "Well, 'likely' and 'probably,' what's that? 51 percent or better? We don't really want to go on 51 percent or better, so what we are asking from them is at a more definitive level, what is the degree of effectiveness."

Nothing the school district announced on Wednesday regarding full attendance for some students depends, he said, on plexiglass barriers "in an way, shape or form."

Charleston County is spending about $3.2 million to buy and install 15,000 clear plastic dividers between student desks and tables in all elementary schools as well as some middle and high schools.

Scaling that expense up for the larger Greenville County school district, Royster estimated barriers would cost about $5 million here.