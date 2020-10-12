Amid pandemic, Greenville schools superintendent gets 'exemplary' review, contract extension

The superintendent who has led the largest school district in South Carolina through reopening amid a pandemic has earned top marks from Greenville County school board members and a contract extension through 2024.
Burke Royster on Monday morning met with board members to undergo a roughly four-hour performance review.
According to a statement Monday afternoon from schools spokesman Tim Waller, Royster's leadership of the 77,000-student school district was deemed "highly effective" across six categories: instructional leadership, quality personnel, culture of achievement, organizational, operational and resource management, communications and community relationships.
The statement did not specify how each school board member evaluated the superintendent.
Royster's performance review comes as several parents running in the Nov. 3 school board election have criticized the hybrid school-attendance model that Royster and his staff masterminded over the summer. The district currently has about 50,000 students attending classes in-person part of the week. They work from home on district-issued Chromebooks the rest of the week. Not being in school everyday, critics say, has been devastating for children with special need and whose parents work.
Royster has maintained since July that safety must come first. Schools with full attendance are too crowded for people inside of them to maintain a distance of six feet during class.
The attendance changes according to the spread of coronavirus in the community and within schools. With infections low in schools, Royster last week announced that all elementary schools will — with the aid of transparent, plastic barriers — hold classes in person, five days a week by Nov. 9. He said he had been waiting for state authorities to declare the barriers just as effective as social distancing. Career-center students and those with severe learning disabilities have also returned to school at full attendance, able to maintain distancing because of smaller enrollment and larger classrooms.
Middle- and high-school students, whose class enrollments are higher, will continue on the hybrid attendance plan, and the roughly 22,500 kids enrolled in the district's virtual academy will also not be able to return to in-person classes.
The Post and Courier has requested a copy of Royster's current contract, including salary and benefits, and a copy of the performance evaluation documents. The school district has said those will be available on Tuesday.
In a prepared statement, school board chairwoman Lynda Leventis-Wells said 2020 has been "an incredibly difficult time for everyone in education." She said the board appreciates Royster's administrative staff, principals, other leaders and, specifically, teachers, "who have gone above and beyond the normal call of duty." Royster, she said, has been a strong and steady leader through this time.
"We recognize that no one truly understands the number or depth of complex decisions and recommendations this administration has had to make over the past seven months or the difficultly of implementing those decisions in the midst of a pandemic," Leventis-Wells said.
Royster's contract was extended until June 30, 2024. The board also amended his contract so that he can keep any unused vacation days.
This is a developing story.