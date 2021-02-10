Greenville schools pitch $38.5M pandemic plan to bridge learning gaps for thousands of kids

GREENVILLE — If the second semester plays out like the first, the state's largest school district will have thousands of students taking classes an extra four weeks this summer.

The extra schooling is just one component — and not the largest — of a $38.5 million plan at Greenville County Schools for helping kids recover learning lost during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Greenville school board members voted their unanimous support on Feb. 9 for the learning remediation plan, of which $7.5 million will cover in-person summer school this June and July for students of all ages as well as the buses to get them there. High-schoolers who prefer to take their summer school classes will also have that option.

Another $7.5 million is reserved for summer school in 2022, and $23.5 million is set aside for the 2021-2022 school year to pay for supplies, after-school tutoring and additional certified teachers — dubbed "interventionists" — who will teach younger, struggling students in small groups during the day.

It is a significant investment for a district that knows it has students who need time to catch up.

At the close of the first semester nearly 8,000 middle- and high-school students had at least one failing grade on their report cards. Among elementary school kids, who receive letter grades every nine weeks, 1,458 had Fs on their December report cards.

Board member Angie Mosley asked if the extra teachers and summer school would work — if the strategy would close learning gaps across the district.

"I don't think based on these strategies that it would be unreasonable to believe that we could to that next year," Superintendent Burke Royster said.

Jeff McCoy, the school district's associate superintendent for academics, echoed Royster's point. The school district has tracked kids improving at reading consistently year over year when they have extra help through interventionists and reading coaches, McCoy said.

"We're basically doubling the remediation efforts we know work," McCoy said.

Money for the massive remediation plan comes from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund and the first and second iterations of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Summer school will also be much more hands on. In recent years, summer school classes for middle- and high-school students were primarily online, with labs occasionally offered in person. Under the summer school plan proposed Feb. 9, students will meet in small groups for two weeks before the Fourth of July and another two weeks after the Fourth of July. They will study in small groups with a teacher. McCoy said he hopes that offering free bus rides will get more kids to take advantage of summer school.

"We'll be putting a bigger emphasis that has students coming in, ideally, instead of, you know, doing it through the virtual that was not working," McCoy said.

Carolyn Styles, a veteran educator who retired in 2019 and was elected in November to the school board, said she used interventionists "for years" when she was a principal. While many interventionists are retired teachers, the school district also plans to use the new positions as a recruiting mechanism for teachers fresh out of school. Royster said he foresees having plenty of permanent positions available in coming years.

The district hires about 600 new teachers annually for its 6,000-strong faculty.

"It allows the students to have an extra caring hand to form a relationship with another adult," Styles said.

Styles said students open up in small groups, which supports their mental health. Teachers get a morale boost, too, she said, because they see children who have hit a roadblock getting the help they need.

"It can be very stressful for a teacher, so when you have a certified teacher, an extra hand in that classroom to gather up a little small group that's struggling and offer them support and assistance, it takes some weight off the teacher," she said.

McCoy made the case Feb. 9 for the plan: Student grades through the end of first semester, he showed, were, in a word, abysmal.

In 2019, about 7 percent of Greenville County Schools students failed a class. It's now about 20 percent, and virtual students are failing at significantly higher rates — about one in three earned at least one F in the first and second quarters.

The district gave students extra time to turn in missing assignments, but just 8 percent of the kids who made Fs brought up their grades.

Results of standardized tests are mixed so far this year. So-called "benchmark" tests in math, English and science show elementary school students this fall delivering modestly weaker results than their counterparts last year. Similar tests at the middle- and high-school levels, however, show modest gains.

A separate set of tests, however — the Fountas and Pinnell literacy test — showed students suffering deep drops in reading comprehension. Fountas and Pinnell tests assign students a reading level, from A to Z, that matches where they should be in a given grade level.

Forty-four percent of this year's fourth-graders came in at or above their grade level. As third-graders last year, this same cohort of students were at 69 percent — a loss of 25 percentage points. Comparing this year's fourth-graders to last year's fourth-graders also reveals a gap — 63 percent met or exceeded grade-level reading last year compared to this year's 44 percent.

The school board will hold a final vote on the remediation plan at its next school board meeting Feb. 23.