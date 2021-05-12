Greenville schools drop mask requirement, shuffling COVID protocols with 3 weeks remaining

GREENVILLE — Students in Greenville County schools won't be required to wear masks following Gov. Henry McMaster's order intended to supersede local mask mandates.

The opt out, which begins May 13, requires parents to sign a form for any child under age 18.

The governor's order, issued May 11, came hours after protesters lined the entrance of the Greenville County School District headquarters downtown to call for the right of parents to choose if their child wears a mask. The change is a sudden about-face for the district and its nearly 77,000 students who have returned to full-time instruction based on a collection of protocols, with mask wearing as a central component.

The change has left the district unsure how to move forward in managing the spread of coronavirus.

For those parents who are concerned about their child attending school without a mask requirement, the only option at this point is to allow them to do school work from home. The district's virtual program is full, schools spokesman Tim Waller said in a statement May 12.

"We do not have room in that program or time for the transition of grades and instructors," Waller said.

To get permission to finish the school year from home, parents must submit a written request to the school's principal by Monday, May 17. At this point, employees will still be required to wear masks, Waller said.

The school year ends on June 4.

The opt out impacts how younger students sitting in pods divided by plexiglass will be required to quarantine.

If a student who doesn't wear a mask tests positive for COVID-19, the entire pod, whether wearing masks or not, will have to quarantine for 10 days, per guidelines issued by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. If a student wearing a mask tests positive, only unmasked students in the pod will have to quarantine, Waller said.

Citing the availability of vaccines, McMaster's order applies beyond schools and is intended to supersede any mask mandate enacted by local governments.

“Everybody knows what we need to do to stay safe — including wearing a mask if you’re at risk of exposing others — but we must move past the time of governments dictating when and where South Carolinians are required to wear a mask,” McMaster said.

Seanna Adcox reported from Columbia.