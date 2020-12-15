Greenville schools cut snow days after COVID-19 forced district to embrace virtual learning

In what is a preview of a post-COVID world, Greenville County has eliminated snow days from its calendar beginning next year.

The move announced on Tuesday comes as the school district has become fully equipped to offer e-Learning to all its students, which became necessary with the fundamental shift caused by coronavirus closures and limits on in-person attendance.

Historically, days were built into the calendar to account for closures caused by inclement weather, leaving kids to wish for snow but having to make it up later, and if all snow days are exhausted, extend the school year or hope for state legislators to forgive them.

The days typically set aside for inclement weather will be spread out and tacked onto to other holidays, Greenville County School District spokesman Tim Waller said in a press release detailing the 2021-22 school calendar.

For instance, the days before and after Easter weekend and the day before Presidents' Day weekend have been added.

Upstate districts in Pickens and Anderson already dropped snow days from their calendars as part of pilot programs with new technology before this year.

The calendar incorporates 180 days of instruction and ten professional development and teacher work days as required by state law.

The first day of school will be August 17, the final day June 3.