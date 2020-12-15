You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Greenville schools cut snow days after COVID-19 forced district to embrace virtual learning

  • Updated
Messy storm makes its way across the South
Buy Now

AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt) A vehicle travels on Stevens Road on Tuesday in Greenville. Snow and icy conditions were expected to continue in the state through Wednesday.

In what is a preview of a post-COVID world, Greenville County has eliminated snow days from its calendar beginning next year.

The move announced on Tuesday comes as the school district has become fully equipped to offer e-Learning to all its students, which became necessary with the fundamental shift caused by coronavirus closures and limits on in-person attendance.

Historically, days were built into the calendar to account for closures caused by inclement weather, leaving kids to wish for snow but having to make it up later, and if all snow days are exhausted, extend the school year or hope for state legislators to forgive them.

The days typically set aside for inclement weather will be spread out and tacked onto to other holidays, Greenville County School District spokesman Tim Waller said in a press release detailing the 2021-22 school calendar.

Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff.


For instance, the days before and after Easter weekend and the day before Presidents' Day weekend have been added.

Upstate districts in Pickens and Anderson already dropped snow days from their calendars as part of pilot programs with new technology before this year.

The calendar incorporates 180 days of instruction and ten professional development and teacher work days as required by state law.

The first day of school will be August 17, the final day June 3.

Follow Eric on Twitter at @cericconnor.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News