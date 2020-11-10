Greenville school board newcomers see election as a mandate for change, in-person classes

When the largest school district in the state convenes its next trustees meeting Nov. 17, a quarter of its 12 members will be new — and they want kids back in school full-time despite an increasingly serious global pandemic.

While these new Greenville County board members do not hold a majority of votes on the board, their presence promises a significant change in tone for a group that in recent years has reached near total consensus on board votes. This includes an 11-1 decision Aug. 4 to reopen schools on a hybrid in-person/online model.

"I think it was a resounding message to the incumbency not just of District 21 but across the board that more votes were basically made for change," said Angie Mosley, who beat incumbent Roy Chamlee for the District 21 seat. Her eastside district includes Mauldin High School.

This year, no incumbent won more than half of their respective districts' votes except Glenda Morrison-Fair, who was unopposed for her downtown Greenville seat.

Indeed, of the 41,730 votes cast in the contested school-board districts, 63 percent went to non-incumbents.

The two incumbents who held onto their seats — Debi Bush and Michelle Goodwin Calwile — did so in close, hotly contested races. Another two incumbents chose to step down ahead of the election. A third was beaten last week.

The Post and Courier spoke with Bush and Calwile, who reiterated their support for the board's direction and shrugged off the result as natural when three or more people are running for a seat. Bush, who won 44 percent of the vote, added that she has faced tougher races in her 24-year career on the board.

"I'm glad it's over and we can all pull together in a positive direction and get through this thing," Bush said.

Bush, who represents Berea, and Calwile, a Gantt community resident who represents District 25, both said they want kids back in school five days a week but stood by the administration's cautious, safety-first approach — maintaining social distance or its equivalent using plexiglass to tamp down the spread of coronavirus infections.

"We live in a democracy where anybody can run if they feel like they need to run," said Calwile, who won with 47 percent of votes.

The three new board members joining Bush and Calwile have never held elected office before but are known well in their respective districts: Mosley, who is a past president of the Down Syndrome Association of the Upstate, retired Skyland Elementary Principal Carolyn Styles, and Sarah Dulin, a former teacher and active school volunteer. They officially assume their duties on Friday and will be sworn in on the 17th.

For Styles and Mosley, last Tuesday's result spoke to them as a mandate from the people. Parents, they told The Post and Courier, do not feel heard.

The movement that helped secure their victories started in July when a fourth woman — Ashley Martin — organized a Facebook group called Parents for the Return of Extracurriculars, School and Sports (PRESS). Today it has more than 5,100 members. Martin herself ran for school board against Bush, securing 38 percent of the vote to 44 percent by Bush. A third candidate for that Berea-area seat — Brandon Smith — agreed with Martin on full-time, face-to-face instruction but peeled away 17 percent of the electorate.

"I feel like there should be term limits," Martin said the day after the election. "I feel heartbroken for the people in this area."

Dulin won an outright majority — 58.5 percent — over two opponents in the Fountain Inn area, one of whom was endorsed by the incumbent.

Styles won with nearly 76 percent over one opponent in the Blue Ridge district.

Mosley won with 45 percent over the eastside incumbent who agreed with her on a return to full-time attendance at schools. That incumbent, Chamlee, came in third behind Kim Wooten, another political newcomer who campaigned that, barring full-time attendance, the district should improve online access and the online learning platform.

COVID-19 reigned as the central issue.

Many parents speaking through the PRESS page ahead of the election expressed general skepticism over masks, social distancing and, more generally, the seriousness of a coronavirus infection. Their focus has been on a host of other problems that, they say, the district has come up short on addressing: existing learning gaps exacerbated by the lack of face time with teachers, otherwise high-achieving kids who fare poorly in an online learning environment, missed social milestones, missed meals, gaps in mental health management and potentially missing abuse in the home.

The first step toward addressing those, Styles, Mosley and Dulin said, is to get all schools open full-time again. They also pointed to a shortage of bus drivers and teachers as evidence that something deeper is wrong with the district.

Infections in Greenville schools, Styles said, are roughly equivalent to those in neighboring districts where children are attending school full-time. With Greenville elementary schools back full-time as of Monday using plexiglass to separate students, and the district close to a solution for middle schools, she said high schools also ought to go back five days a week. If an outbreak happens at a particular school, she said, then close it for a few weeks.

"We have to seek to find ways to do that to the best of our ability," she said. "There may not be a perfect model for high school, but we can find one that's as effective as possible."

Styles said the answers in a survey circulated over the summer to Greenville County Schools parents are outdated now as new data comes to light almost daily about the coronavirus. Parents should be asked again how they feel about full-time attendance, and they should have the opportunity in open forums to hear more about how and why the district has developed its attendance policy, she said.

Half the school board's nonpartisan seats in Greenville County are up for reelection every two years. School board elections give the seats to those who have won the most, but not necessarily the majority, of votes.

Crystal Ball O'Connor, Joy Grayson and Chamlee will attend their last meeting on Tuesday.