Greenville promotes interim police chief Howie Thompson to the permanent role

Greenville named Howie Thompson police chief Friday during a surprise birthday celebration for the new head of the Greenville Police Department.

Thompson has been interim chief for 10 months, since Ken Miller resigned from the position.

Greenville began a candidate search following Miller's resignation but suspended it in May when the ongoing pandemic complicated the hiring process after a candidate rejected an offer to become chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Thompson was previously not in the running for the job because he did not meet the city's initial qualifications for leadership experience. But after Thompson led the city through the first seven months of a pandemic, multiple downtown protests sparked by police killings across the country, and a review of department policy by a citizen advisory panel, officials reconsidered.

City Manager John McDonough swore Thompson in outside of the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center on Friday as a group of officers and state and local officials watched. Balloons marking Thompson's birthday floated among the crowd.

Thompson has worked in law enforcement for close to 25 years and has served in multiple leadership positions including deputy chief, captain, commander of the SWAT team, and a lieutenant over uniform patrol during his time with the Greenville Police Department.

Thompson, who did not know the ceremony was happening until he was led in front of the crowd, said he was excited to helm the department and proud of the work his officers have done so far under challenging circumstances.

"Yes, 2020 has been a hard year, but y'all have excelled and done well," he said. "I cannot say enough good things about everything the team here at the Greenville Police Department has done."

The ceremony ended when the crowd, mostly made up of uniformed police officers, sang happy birthday for the newly named chief.