Greenville metro area ranked among most dangerous places for pedestrians in US

GREENVILLE — South Carolina is among the most dangerous states for pedestrians in the U.S., and particularly so in the Upstate, according to a study by a group that focuses on the perils of poor road design and policy.

The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin metro area ranked 14th nationally in risk to those who walk, and South Carolina 8th overall, according to Smart Growth America's annual "Dangerous By Design" report, released March 10.

The advocacy group points to a lack of priority placed on pedestrian safety in constructing modes of transport.

The policies in the worst areas of the country for pedestrians prioritize speed over safety, Beth Osborne, the group's transportation director, said in a news release.

"In fact, the obsession with keeping traffic moving and avoiding delay at all costs in hopes of saving drivers mere seconds creates the very dangers highlighted in this report," Osborne said.

She added, "This is why crosswalks are missing or too far apart, why lanes are too wide, why intersections are difficult to cross on foot, and why money can always be found to widen a road, even when adding sidewalks is deemed 'too expensive.'"

The report, done in concert with the National Complete Streets Coalition, assigns a "pedestrian danger index," which measures the rate of pedestrians killed by vehicles and accounts for differences in population and walking rates among the 100 largest population centers.

Greenville metro area, defined by the U.S., has about 900,000 people.

Over the past ten years, 212 pedestrians have been killed in the metro area, which amounts to an average 2.4 pedestrians killed per 100,000 people. The Charleston area, ranked 41st on the list, also averaged 2.4 pedestrians killed per 100,000. Columbia was at 2.6 and ranked 59th on the list.

Nationwide, 53,435 pedestrians were struck and killed in the past decade. In 2019, 6,237 pedestrians were killed, equating to a rate of 17 killed per day in the U.S.

The risk is greatest among people of color, those in low-income neighborhoods and older adults, according to the report. The fatality rate for people walking in low-income neighborhoods was almost double that of middle-income census tracts and almost three times that of high-income places.

The worst state in the country by far is Florida, which accounted for nearly half of the most-dangerous metro areas.

The 20 most dangerous areas for pedestrians, according to Smart Growth America:

1. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla.

2. Bakersfield, Calif.

3. Memphis, Tenn.-Mo.-Ark.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

4. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Fla.

5. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, Fla.

6. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla.

7. Jackson, Miss.

8. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla.

9. Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla.

10. Jacksonville, Fla.

11. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Fla.

12. Albuquerque, N.M.

13. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Fla.

14. Greenville-Anderson, S.C.

15. Stockton-Lodi, Calif.

16. Baton Rouge, La.

17. Birmingham-Hoover, Ala.

18. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas

19. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, Ga.

20. El Paso, Texas