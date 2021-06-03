Greenville hit-and-run death leads to arrest, calls for Augusta Street safety improvements

GREENVILLE — The Memorial Day weekend hit-and-run crash that killed a woman walking with her dog along Augusta Street has yielded an arrest and calls for safety improvements on the busy corridor.

Shortly after dawn on May 29, 38-year-old Brittany Lawson and her dog were killed when Greenville Police said an SUV jumped the curb and struck the two. The driver fled the damaged vehicle but was captured several blocks away following a 911 call, police said.

On June 3, city of Greenville spokeswoman Leslie Fletcher said that the person taken into custody — 38-year-old Veronica Dawn Tharp, who lives on 3rd Avenue in Greenville — has been charged in Lawson's death.

According to arrest warrants, Tharp is charged with reckless homicide, hit and run, and driving with a suspended license. She is also charged with driving a stolen vehicle.

The outpouring of sorrow for Lawson's death has reverberated through the community. The announcement of new charges came as First Baptist Greenville Church was filled for Lawson's memorial service.

Lawson, a mother of two young children, was a graduate of Greenville High School and Clemson University, and worked as a cardiac nurse for 14 years at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, according to her obituary.

Lawson was walking with the family's Goldendoodle dog, Chloe, just down the street from Westminster Presbyterian Church.

The collision prompted calls to action regarding safety along Augusta Street, a heavily traveled corridor through an affluent sector of the city where the space between sidewalks and the street is narrow.

City Manager John McDonough, Police Chief Howie Thompson and Interim City Engineer Clint Link visited the scene of the hit-and-run to "learn more about the circumstances and survey the area," city spokeswoman Beth Brotherton said.

The engineering department has scheduled a meeting with state Department of Transportation representatives "to discuss options to improve driver and pedestrian safety in the Augusta Street area."