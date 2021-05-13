Greenville group seeks to tell history of enslaved people, save crumbling historic home

Along U.S. Highway 25, about as close as you can get to southern Greenville County’s border with Laurens County, a 200-year-old house stands just off the road.

Tractor-trailers and cars speed by. Some slow to turn into the nearby Twin Chimneys landfill. Few outsiders even know the home exists.

It has a history. So do the dozens of people connected to it in some way. But much like the wisteria and privet that obscures its view to passersby, that history has been hidden, swept from view as the home decayed.

But the locals know.

Now the Fork Shoals Historical Society, with guidance of local preservationists, plans to save the decrepit plantation house from destruction and restore it to its original 1812 style. In the process, they plan to tell its whole truth.

It is known as McCullough’s Cedarhurst, a brick house that served as an inn along the old U.S. 25 when it was used as a means to get livestock to market. The drover’s road stretched from northern Greenville County down to Ninety Six and the home became a stagecoach stop, said Anne Peden, a historian and member of the historical society, who co-authored a book about the highway’s history titled Highway 25 in the Carolinas.

Before it was an inn, it was the home of Joseph McCullough, a Northern-Irish-born American immigrant who arrived in the area at the turn of the 19th century. He farmed cotton and bred racehorses. McCullough and his relatives were successful and at one point owned close to 15,000 acres in southern Greenville County and along the Saluda River in Laurens County.

McCullough built the three-story brick home on a stone foundation with a dug-out, dirt-floor cellar about 50 feet from the side of the drover’s road. A low front wall still separates the home from the edge of the former road. Flat rocks remain as they have for two centuries leading from the road to the house.

McCullough and his son James, who became a colonel in the Confederate Army, enslaved dozens of people at the plantation. Some were forced to work in the house, others ran a two-story kitchen in a separate building, while dozens more worked the fields.

Some Black descendants of those enslaved people still bear the McCullough name today. Others still live in the area of southern Greenville near where their relatives once were enslaved.

As the Fork Shoals Historical Society makes plans to save the house, it will highlight those stories too, Peden said.

Truman Humbert, a descendent of enslaved people at the home and a retired history teacher at Woodmont High School, said it would be important to his family to save the house and show its full history so people will remember what happened there.

As difficult and unpleasant as it is to think about, the time of slavery can't be forgotten, he said.

Three cemeteries are still preserved on the McCullough property today. One is for the family, and another nearby for enslaved people who worked in the house. A third, set further away in a stand of trees, is for enslaved people who worked the fields.

The McCulloughs have invited Humbert’s relatives to visit the cemeteries when they hold family reunions. Humbert wants to ensure the cemeteries are also protected.

Joseph McCullough IV, who lives in a ranch-style home near Cedarhurst, once gave Humbert a brick from the old house. The bricks were likely molded by enslaved people when the home was constructed and kilned across the road, he said.

“We owe it to our younger McCullough generations to remember it in order to learn from it,” he said.

“I want to commend the Fork Shoals Historical Society, who have taken such a strong interest in preserving this part of the history of Greenville County and life at that time, because otherwise it would just grow up and be forgotten,” he said.

During one reunion, a McCullough relative attended, Humbert said. She spoke through tears as she apologized for the sins of her ancestors.

Until 2019, the McCulloughs owned the old plantation home too, though no one had lived there since 1985. It was overgrown. Wisteria and poison oak vines covered the house and bored into the mortar, loosening bricks. Part of the house neared collapse. Windows were missing panes of glass, and additions made in the 1930s had cracked away from the original structure.

That year, McCullough donated the house to the historical society in the hopes it could be saved rather than demolished. Volunteers cut back the trees and bush-hogged areas close to the house. A brick mason donated labor to shore up a back corner that threatened to collapse.

All the while, members of the historical society like Peden, Tuffy Atkins and Jim Scott, who lives nearby, developed a plan for the home’s future.

To have it placed on the National Register of Historic Places, the house must be brought back to its original frame, Peden said. That means removing a porch on the left, the single-story front porch and a large dining area on the back. Then the historical society can write its application. If successful, it would open the door to other funding sources to fully renovate the home, she said.

The Fork Shoals Historical Society is hosting a fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 22 to help pay for the initial demolition costs. It will host a tour of the outside of the house for small groups. The interior isn’t safe for viewing because of rotting floors, Peden said.

An initial cost estimate from five years ago to renovate the entire home came in at about $600,000, Peden said. That will likely be closer to $1 million now, she said. The entire brick exterior needs to be repointed — an expensive and time-consuming task — because mortar has fallen away, leaving cracks.

Joseph Allen McCullough, a lawyer and judge in Greenville, added Portland cement stucco to the exterior of the house in the 1930s as he planned to retire to the homestead. That stucco is also crumbling and will be removed.

Eventually, the historical society would like to rebuild a kitchen separate from the house with living quarters above, just as it was originally. Peden said they also plan to build a replica of the quarters where enslaved house servants would have lived. An old smokehouse and pumphouse still stand and would be part of the renovation as well, she said.

They would like to create a southern garden on the grounds to turn the house into a museum and welcome center for visitors coming into the county from the south, Peden said.

Combined with old U.S. 25, which is now the third road in South Carolina listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Spring Park Inn in Travelers Rest, and the Blythe-Goodwin-Hagood House on Highway 11 in Travelers Rest, restoring McCullough's Cedarhurst would create a history trail to attract tourists from the county’s northern to southern points, she said.

