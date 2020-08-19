Greenville County Schools will perform its own contact tracing of coronavirus cases

In an effort to act swiftly when it learns of students or staff members who have tested positive for the coronavirus once the school year begins Monday, Greenville County Schools will perform its own contact tracing within its schools, the school district told The Post and Courier.

The district – the largest in South Carolina - will follow guidance by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control and has staff members at each school who have received training through the health department on contact tracing, said Tim Waller, school district spokesman.

It needs to be able to act quickly if a positive case is identified so school principals or staff members can notify those affected to limit the virus’ spread, Waller said.

The school district announced Wednesday that it will post notifications to its website of any positive coronavirus cases discovered among students or staff at its schools.

It also laid out its framework for tracing and isolating positive cases within schools.

Any student or staff member who tests positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to attend school in person for 10 days and will be told to isolate, the district said.

The district will use its contact tracing to determine who at the school had been in close contact with a person who tested positive during the time period that person could be considered contagious. Those close contacts will not be allowed to attend school for 14 days, Waller said.

Those close contacts will be notified by school personnel, he said. If the close contact is a student, the student’s family will receive a phone call from a school staff member.

Since all coronavirus cases are required to be reported to the health department, DHEC will be notified of all positive cases by testing laboratories and DHEC will notify the school district, Waller said. But sometimes, doctors or labs might reach out to families first to provide results, and those families might contact the school before DHEC is notified, so the district wants to begin tracing contacts within its schools as soon as it can, rather than waiting on DHEC’s contact tracers, he said.

Contact tracers with the school district will then notify DHEC of those it has contacted and turn anything outside of its scope over to the health department for DHEC contact tracers to take over.

The district considers a close contact as anyone who was:

been within six feet of a COVID-positive person for more than 15 minutes in a time period that person could be considered contagious, whether they were wearing a face mask or not.

been living in the same house with a COVID-positive person. This includes siblings, who could then be excluded from school for 14 to 24 days.

been caring for someone who is recovering from COVID-19.

been in direct contact with respiratory droplets from someone who is COVID-19 positive.

All others who were in a classroom, on an athletic field or in an area inside the school with a COVID-positive person will be notified personally, Waller said.

Families will be called to inform them of the potential contact and the school district said families should consider limiting contact between those people and any high-risk family members.

Students who might have had contact but not close contact will be allowed to come to school but should be monitored for symptoms of the coronavirus, including fever, cough, trouble breathing or loss of taste or smell.

If an outbreak occurs within a school, Greenville County Schools Superintendent Burke Royster can order classrooms, hallways or entire schools to close.

Any students excluded from in-person classes due to the coronavirus will, if healthy enough, join e-learning classes. Any students who have a persistent case of the virus or longer-lasting complications can be evaluated on a case-by-case basis to join the district’s virtual program, Waller said.