Greenville County Schools report 3 staff members have died from COVID-19 this year

SIMPSONVILLE — Greenville County Schools have confirmed for the first time that three staff members in the roughly 10,000-employee district have died from the coronavirus this school year.
The report came after The Post and Courier requested confirmation that an attendance clerk at Hillcrest High School had succumbed to the disease.
The district confirmed on Thursday that she had passed away earlier this week, "but out of respect for families and privacy laws, we do not disclose the specific cause of death for GCS employees who pass away," district spokesman Tim Waller said.
Waller said she had worked at the high school, which is located along Interstate 385 outside Simpsonville and Fountain Inn, since 2016. He said she was much beloved by the high school community.
"Our hearts go out to her friends and family members," Waller said.
A Post and Courier reporter spoke with Hillcrest High Principal Bryan Skipper at the school, but Skipper said he would prefer not to comment out of respect for the family.
In some ways, activity at Hillcrest High School’s front office continued as normal mid Thursday morning. The typical late arrivals filtered in, armed with new and varying excuses for what held them up this time. The women at the front desk buzzed them in, listened patiently and waved them through.
But this morning, a bouquet of neatly arranged white flowers sat out front, a card bearing the words “You will be missed” peeking from the petals.
When a phone rang, a clerk answered. She apologized to the person on the other end of the line for any inconvenience that morning, then paused a beat.
“We lost someone,” she explained.
To date, no coronavirus-related deaths from among the district's roughly 75,000 students have been reported in Greenville County. One in six of the district's 4,200 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the school year have been reported in the past two weeks.
Anna B. Mitchell contributed to this report.