Greenville County Schools gives $1,000 bonus to all 10,000 district employees

GREENVILLE — Greenville County Schools will pay a one-time bonus of $1,000 to all 10,000 of its salaried and hourly workers.

The school district's board voted unanimously on the measure — ultimately more generous than what administrators had recommended — during an all-day pair of meetings on Tuesday. Total cost for the bonuses to the district will be $11.5 million, paid for out of about $39.6 million the school district has on hand in unspent 2020 funds.

"I just think it's important we look at all the people who serve our students," board chairwoman Lynda Leventis-Wells said.

Initially, the bonuses were going to be $500 for the district's 3,700 hourly employees, who earn overtime pay or compensatory hours when they work more than 40 hours a week. Those workers include custodians, cafeteria workers and bus drivers.

The $1,000 payment would have been reserved for the 6,300 salaried employees, which includes teachers and administrators who do not earn overtime when they put in more than 40 hours a week.

The expanded bonuses added $2.1 million to the total price tag but Superintendent Burke Royster said the district was well within its means to cover it.

Additional bonuses of $100 each will go to adjunct workers who work a few hours a week for the district. This includes community members who coach teams, after-school care workers and paid tutors, Royster said.

"I think this bonus should say 'we are all in this together,'" board member Gloria Morrison-Fair said.

All 11 board members who were present Tuesday agreed with her that all employees should receive a $1,000 bonus. Board member Pat Sudduth was out sick.

Greenville County, the state's largest school district, followed in the footsteps of many districts across the state paying employees bonuses.

Robin Stack, the school district's chief financial officer, said her office checked with other counties to see what kinds of bonuses were offered. Charleston County, the state's second-largest district, paid $500 bonuses, she said, while Horry, Berkeley and Beaufort counties have not paid any bonuses. Lexington School District 1 paid $1,000 bonuses for full-time employees and $500 for anyone working less than 30 hours.

Board member Roger Meek said his phone started ringing last week within an hour of district leaders announcing the bonuses would be on Tuesday's agenda. People, he said, asked why the initial recommendation was not $1,000 for all.

He said he explained that teachers were working very long hours without pay but said he found the explanation ultimately is too complicated to persuade the public at large.

Royster defended the initial two-tier bonus structure, saying $500 for hourly workers worked out to an average bonus of 1.98 percent. The $1,000 bonus for salaried people worked out to an average of 1.85 percent of average pay.

"This administration has never failed to move forward recommendations as far as salary or compensation where we do not recognize every group of employees," Royster said.

No slight, he said, was intended.

Board member Lisa Wells, who ultimately joined her colleagues in approving $1,000 bonuses for all, said she agreed with the administration that teachers have put in "crushing" levels of extra hours without compensation because of the combination of online and in-person teaching most have had to undertake this year. High school teachers continue to do so. Teachers also tend to spend face-to-face time with more people, she pointed out.

Teacher retention was already a problem before the pandemic.

"It's important to me for teachers to understand that we recognize that," Wells said.

The unanimous vote for bonus pay came on the heels of the board also approving up to 80 hours of COVID-19 leave for employees who must quarantine or isolate due to community exposure to the disease. An identical federal COVID leave program expired on Dec. 31.

Teachers or other employees who are exposed to coronavirus during the course of their normal duties can stay home without using their regular sick leave or COVID leave. That, Royster said, would be considered "business leave."

Greenville will pay for the COVID leave program using funds from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act passed in late December. Royster said this supplemental CARES Act funding allows for leave pay, which will likely cost the district about $1.5 million based on how much was used in the fall.

The money will pay for substitute teachers.