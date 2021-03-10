Greenville County Schools employee COVID-19 vaccinations set for next week

GREENVILLE — Greenville County Schools have set a date for teacher and staff COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Parents received an automated call at 4:30 p.m. on March 10 alerting them that schools would shift to "eLearning" on March 18 and, tentatively, March 22 so the district can shut down schools and allow employees to attend the first of two mass vaccine clinics over the next month.

"GCS will confirm the clinic set for Monday, March 22 once we know the availability of the vaccine," schools spokesman Tim Waller wrote in a follow-up email to media on March 10. "We will try to give parents, as well as students, as much advance notice as possible."

Superintendent Burke Royster had hinted at the school board's March 9 committee of the whole meeting that an announcement about teacher vaccines would be coming this week.

With shots in arms by the end of next week, teachers and other school staff should be able to get their second shot just after spring break.

Front-line essential workers, such as teachers, who interact daily in close proximity with other people are part of the Phase 1B rollout of the state's coronavirus vaccination plan, which launched on March 8.

State health officials were optimistic during a presentation March 3 that anyone eligible for a shot within phases 1A and 1B would be able to get one by mid-April. Phase 1C, which broadens those eligible to anyone 45 and older or who has an "essential job" that does not require close proximity to others, will likely launch April 12 — about the same time those health officials said they expected production of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to increase exponentially.

Greer High School and Woodmont High School will host the school district vaccine clinics, at which school nurses will administer the first of two vaccine doses to roughly 6,100 employees.

Vaccines will be issued by appointment, meaning teachers will lose just the part of their day required to drive to a vaccine clinic, the 15 minutes or so they are there, and the drive back.

Bon Secours St. Francis is supplying the doses.

The district was unable to do the clinic on March 19 because that day was already set aside as a teacher work day/student holiday, Waller wrote.

"Parents are encouraged to begin the process of arranging childcare for those two days," Waller wrote.

Teachers will conduct classes remotely on the eLearning days, with assignments posted while they step away to get their shots.